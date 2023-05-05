Seven people, including one incumbent and two appointed to the board in the last year, are looking for five open seats on the South Middleton School Board.

South Middleton's school board is one of the few with no long-term board directors, and newcomers continue to put themselves forward.

With only five candidates cross-filing, the race will only be contested on the Republican ballot, though Democratic voters can secure their candidates positions in the November race by voting in the primary.

The Sentinel did not receive responses from cross-filed candidates Sophia Bounds and Devin Flickinger for the Primary Preview.

Here is a look at the other candidates:

Victoria Christen

Political Party: Cross-filed

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Boiling Springs High School graduate; bachelor's in Homeland Security Management from Central Penn College; master's from University of Maryland Global Campus; completed Leadership Cumberland

Occupation: Accounts payable analyst with Retail Business Services

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

With younger children, one already in the district and another starting fall of 2024, I feel that it is extremely important to be involved in decisions regarding their education. I believe that the school board has very heavy tasks in front of them to help maintain a high level of academic excellence, and I want to be part of making sure these are met. This allows me a front-row seat, in addition to my parental role, in seeing my children reach their academic success.

Jim Decker

Political Party: Republican

Age: 53

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Graduate of St. Francis University in mechanical engineering technology

Occupation: Senior project manager with SitelogIQ, a multifaceted engineering/energy/construction firm.

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Budgetary issues continue to burden school boards across the state. Basic and special education funding from the state level is currently inadequate and is forcing districts to make difficult decisions that potentially impact program and activity funding. SMSD currently receives approximately 28% of our $5.8 million special education budget from the state. The current state cyber charter funding formula needs reformed and is costing districts millions. The lack of state funding and cyber charter costs are making it increasingly difficult for districts not to consider property taxes increases which negatively impacts our local families.

Hiring and retaining educators and support staff has become increasingly more difficult. Districts continue to struggle with filling the needs for substitute teachers. We must continue to explore options to incentivize more students to pursue fields in education and find ways to retain quality educators and support staff. This is essential in continuing the development of our future generations.

Lastly the safety, security and mental well being of our students has also become increasingly more critical and challenging, requiring districts to allocate more resources to meet the growing demands.

There are challenges ahead, but SMSD has dedicated students, staff, administrators and a community full of support.

Brad L. Group

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 59

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Bachelor's in elementary education and master's in education administration from Shippensburg University

Occupation: Retired teacher

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue for school boards is the lack of fair and adequate funding. The recent PA Commonwealth Court decision affirms the current method of state funding for public schools is unconstitutional and verifies the need for funding reform for our school districts. The number of state mandates, especially related to special education, combined with unregulated cost increases of cyber charter schools force school boards to allocate a substantial portion of their budgets to these areas. Currently the yearly state funding allocated to public schools for these items is less than the yearly increased costs incurred by the districts. Therefore, each year school boards are forced to use a greater percentage of their local taxes to fund state mandates and cyber charter schools. If the state would fully fund the mandates they impose on public schools and institute financial controls over cyber charter schools then districts would have more local resources available to them. School boards would then be able to improve on our common goal of providing safe, inviting and successful learning opportunities for all of our children.

Brandon Hall

Political Party: Republican

Age: 41

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Bachelor's in accounting from Wilkes University

Occupation: Vice president of accounting and finance

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing the South Middleton School Board is the future of our students. Making sure they are ready for whichever avenue in life they choose, that we have given them as many options as possible, and that we as a district have set them up for success.

Since I have been on the board, I have pushed for a balanced budget (currently proposed), scrutinized costs, pushed for transparency, voted for increased security, honored my fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers by investing in our day-to-day operations as well as our infrastructure, and invested in our future with current infrastructure upgrades and a 5-year capital plan, among others.

My experience in finance and senior management (15+ years) led me to join the school board, along with having two young children in the system and wanting to make sure their education was in line with my high expectations. If my experience could lend support to our school system, I was happy to donate my time.

I look forward to the support of the community to continue building upon what we have already accomplished for the students.

Rick Rovegno

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 66

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Carlisle High School graduate (1974); bachelor's in accounting and finance from Shippensburg University (1978); course studies in architectural engineering from Penn State University

Occupation: Lifetime entrepreneur; former Cumberland County commissioner

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Issues facing school boards are intricately woven together with significant impacts across a spectrum. Thus, to say that one is “most important” is, in my opinion, inadvisable.

My father shared that good leaders have two ears and one mouth. We should always endeavor to listen more than we speak. I welcome understanding the concerns, questions and suggestions that citizens of the South Middleton School District wish to share.

In educating myself to challenges facing our school district, I am struck by the significant decline in the number of new qualified teachers. Ten years ago, approximately 21,000 new teacher certificates were issued in Pennsylvania. Last year the number fell to 7,000. In my perspective, this can be viewed as the proverbial “canary in the coal mine.”

As we work together to understand the causes for this unsustainable trend, we may well find we address the issues confronting our public education system. We can only accomplish this collaboratively respecting each other’s opinions.