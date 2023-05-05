Curtis Alleman

The most important issue facing the school boards across the state and not just Shippensburg is unfunded and underfunded mandates from the state and federal government levels. Shippensburg continues to grow as Cumberland County is currently the fastest growing county in the state, but yet Shippensburg is the 41st ranked underfunded school district out of the 500 current districts. With increased cost in special education needs along with the fact that more students are using cyber school, [it] is making it much more difficult for school districts to continue to operate without the current trend of raising taxes to the Act 1 index each year. As school board directors, we need to start looking outside of the box and find ways to increase revenue and also find cost savings. I proposed and started an ad hoc committee while on the school board in East Pennsboro (2007-2011). I also feel we need to reach out to our community members for more input and involvement. Taxpayers cannot and shouldn’t have to continue to pay increased taxes each year. I also believe that cuts need to start at the top with our administrators instead of the children suffering with cuts first.