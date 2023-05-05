There is only one seat in the Shippensburg Area School Board race that is contested in the May 16 primary.
There are two balloted candidates and one write-in candidate for the single District C seat available. Incumbent Fred Scott has cross-filed and is looking to retain his seat against Republican Trent Beam and write-in candidate Curtis Alleman.
In other Shippensburg board races, Michael Lyman is the only candidate for the 2-year seat in District C, while Republican incumbent James Bard and Republican Daren Donovan are the only balloted candidates for the two District A seats, with no Democrats on that party's ballot.
Scott and Beam did not return a request for information. Here is a look at Alleman:
Curtis Alleman
Political Party: Republican
People are also reading…
Age: 44
Residence: Shippensburg
Education: Graduate of Shippensburg School District (1996); multiple fire/ems courses from HACC
Occupation: Firefighter/EMT in York County
Website: facebook.com/CurtAlleman4Ship
What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?
The most important issue facing the school boards across the state and not just Shippensburg is unfunded and underfunded mandates from the state and federal government levels. Shippensburg continues to grow as Cumberland County is currently the fastest growing county in the state, but yet Shippensburg is the 41st ranked underfunded school district out of the 500 current districts. With increased cost in special education needs along with the fact that more students are using cyber school, [it] is making it much more difficult for school districts to continue to operate without the current trend of raising taxes to the Act 1 index each year. As school board directors, we need to start looking outside of the box and find ways to increase revenue and also find cost savings. I proposed and started an ad hoc committee while on the school board in East Pennsboro (2007-2011). I also feel we need to reach out to our community members for more input and involvement. Taxpayers cannot and shouldn’t have to continue to pay increased taxes each year. I also believe that cuts need to start at the top with our administrators instead of the children suffering with cuts first.