With long-time supervisor Robert Reisinger not seeking re-election, there are three North Middleton Township supervisor seats up for grabs this election year.

One seat is a 4-year seat, and James Hare, who was appointed to the board in January 2022, is the only on the ballot for that race.

Hare, who did not respond to a request for information, is also on the ballot for the two 6-year seats, which is contested on the Republican ballot. Candidate Jonas Diffenbaugh also did not respond to a request for information.

Here is a look at the other two candidates:

Ronald Greenway

Political Party: Republican

Residence: North Middleton Township

Occupation: Retired physical therapist, business owner

What is the most important issue facing your municipality?

I have been a resident of North Middleton Township since 1986 and am very familiar with the historical, residential and agricultural nature of the township. I have been serving on the Board of Supervisors since 2019. The township leadership has been successful with controlling its budget through COVID and the last four years. I will continue to work for the residents of the township for fiscal responsibility and the overall benefit of the residents.

Rick A. Hoover

Political Party: Republican

Age: 64

Residence: North Middleton Township

Education: Carlisle High School, attended Shippensburg University

Occupation: Business owner

Website: Rick Hoover for North Middleton Township on Facebook

What is the most important issue facing your municipality?

Protection of natural resources along with maintaining the rural character of our municipality is the most important issue. A new 2023 analysis from the Guardian states that the Central PA region has the 8th worst air quality in the entire country when it comes to fine particulate matter. Thousands of local citizens suffer with chronic cardiopulmonary issues that are a direct result of our poor air quality. This is an unacceptable situation and needs to be addressed. Nothing is more important than the quality of the air we breathe and the water we drink. Our drinking water quality is currently good but over-development in proximity to limestone tributaries and the creek itself could have devastating consequences if we are not prudent with our future development projects. The Conodoguinet Creek and its limestone tributaries must be protected from over encroachment. Prime farmland is disappearing in our area, and we should do our best to preserve what is left in North Middleton. Farming is a tough occupation, and we should support our local farmers.