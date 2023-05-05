A long-time supervisor will be defending his seat in the Republican primary in Monroe Township.
With no Democrats on the ballot, the candidate who takes the Republican nomination on May 16 could face no challengers in November.
Incumbent A.W. Bill Castle III did not return a request for information for our Primary Preview. Here is a look at his challenger:
Timothy Thompson
Political Party: Republican
Age: 64
Residence: Monroe Township
Occupation: Retired
Website: Timothy S. Thompson on Facebook
What is the most important issue facing your municipality?
An important priority for me is to maintain the open, rural look and feel of the township. Another priority is how, as a governing board, we can save the Monroe residents money without jeopardizing current services. As your new and younger conservative voice, I will strive to maintain quality services for the community while bringing fresh new ideas. I will insist on fiscal responsibility, competence and accountability in all areas of the township, including a periodic review of contracts and services.
My opponent has held this position for 20+ years. I believe now is the time for a fresh, new conservative voice for the residents of Monroe Township. I promise to fight at keeping costs down for the residents of this peaceful community. I will fight for the review of regulations, fees and contracts to ensure the hard-working residents of this township are getting the utmost for their money. I am a Constitutional Conservative. I firmly believe that we must be good stewards of taxpayer money through fiscal responsibility and accountability.