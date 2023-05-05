Split into three regions, all of the regions on the Mechanicsburg Area School Board will be contested on at least one party's ballot in the May 16 primary.

In Region 1, only cross-filed candidate Julie Huff will appear on the Republican ballot, while in Region 3, only two Democrats will appear on their party's ballot for that region's two seats: Brandon Agerton and Peter Frengel.

Huff did not respond to a request for information; neither did Evan Ashby and Brian Kretschman in Region 2, and Dennis Burkhard in Region 3.

Here is a look at the other candidates:

Region 1

Robert Shaffer

Political party: Democratic

Age: 68

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's from Yale; master's from NYU; doctorate from Rutgers

Occupation: Retired professor, Shippensburg University

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing school boards is to stop conservative extremists who are trying to stop teachers and librarians from providing the wide array of necessary resources to meet the needs of our diverse students. These extremists seek to make certain topics off-limits in classes and libraries. Examples from far and near include Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law (now extended through grade 12!); the elimination from some Virginia high school libraries of books by popular novelists Toni Morrison and Jodi Picoult; Central York’s attempted removal of a biography of civil rights icon Rosa Parks; and a lawsuit in West Shore against a district program because it encourages “empathy” toward all people.

I am running to keep Mechanicsburg schools as places (in the words of a recent presentation by a district teacher and principal) where all students “feel included as part of a school’s learning community,” where students “investigate the intercultural world around us,” and where students deepen their understanding “by analyzing different perspectives.”

Also important are efforts to increase state funding for our districts, as mandated by a recent court decision, and charter school regulation reform. Cyber-charters, especially, drain district resources with almost no accountability to these districts.

Region 2

Roger Apple

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 71

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's in civil engineering from Penn State (1973)

Occupation: Retired from career as professional civil engineer at PennDOT

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

I believe our schools must prepare our students to succeed and excel in life. For example, evaluation of performance data shows a need to improve the math proficiency of our students. Our students cannot be successful in STEM or other fields if they can’t perform in math class.

I can tell you if I had not done well in math in high school, I would never have been able to complete my engineering degree at Penn State. I realize not every student will want to pursue engineering as a career, but math concepts and skills are useful and often vital in many career pursuits. Our students deserve the chance to do better, and we must focus on that.

Travel over the years to 46 of the U.S. states and 16 foreign countries has given me a great appreciation for how unique our country is and the importance of our freedom, our form of governance and the moral foundation that created this great nation. Our schools need to prepare our children to continue this legacy and pass it on to future generations.

Jason Kichline

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 46

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's in marketing and in art from Messiah University (1999)

Occupation: Founder and Chief Technology Officer

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

One of the greatest issues facing school boards is our very existence as an apolitical entity that serves all students, families and residents of our region. Across the nation, our school boards are under attack by partisan politicians that want to carry out an agenda that’s born of conspiracy theories. This threatens to derail the form and function of our school boards and may turn otherwise productive board meetings into chaos.

I’m running because I believe in the power of community and want to work together with colleagues across the aisle to continue our tradition of excellence in Mechanicsburg.

Some talking heads and media would have us believe we are divided. In talking with Upper Allen residents, I believe we all have much more in common than we don't. We all know the challenges we face regarding school safety, civil rights and budgetary concerns given our post-COVID economy. I'll bring a thoughtful and progressive viewpoint with reason, compassion and a spirit of collaboration that will seek creative solutions to any challenge.

Greg Lennon

Political Party: Republican

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Website: Facebook: Greg Lennon for MASD School Board - Region 2

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Specific to the Mechanicsburg Area School District, the significant increase in student enrollment and the continued spending associated with the renovation and expansion of the schools, would be one of my many areas of concern. The fiscal spending to pay for the renovations and expansion of our current school footprint has the potential for another tax increase to pay for these expenses, not only for the physical plant but for the ballooning administrative overhead, should have every taxpayer unsettled.

As a motivated parent, school safety is another area of concern. With the "Hit List" threat in the Mechanicsburg Middle School in December of 2021 and a gun found in possession of an elementary student at the Elmwood Academy in September of 2022, along with many national tragedies in communities that believed "that can't happen here," the Mechanicsburg Area School District needs to remain diligent in preparing to protect those who work and study inside our buildings. Well-trained and armed School Resource Officers should be considered as a viable option and must be explored as a frontline deterrent. Utilizing the support provided by the commonwealth to assist in funding theses sorts of positions before creating any more administrative appointments.

Tracy L. Morgan

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 64

Residence: Upper Allen Township

Education: Bachelor's from Pennsylvania State University

Occupation: Marketing manager

Endorsements: MASD School Board Members

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Based on my 22 years of experience with the MASD School Board, the most important issue facing school boards today is securing the safety of all students. Schools need more counselors to deal with the growing mental illness concerns that are troubling our students. School districts and boards should be advocating to state representatives and the federal government for funding to hire more counselors, psychologists and social workers to support the students' needs. Counselors are dealing with whole family issues, arranging for community resources to help the families survive, so the students can focus on learning.

Mental health issues are blocking healthy minds from learning and growing into successful citizens. Students with mental illness, that lack connection with society, can lead to our biggest fear - an active shooter in a school. We can only be as prepared as humanly possible to deter them.

The biggest role someone from our communities can play in supporting the concerns of the health, welfare or safety of students and their education, is to mentor, coach or volunteer. Involve yourself in a student’s life. The key to success for our students is a good education and the confidence that they belong in our society.

Region 3

Sam Hepford

Political Party: Republican

Age: 72

Residence: Mechanicsburg Borough

Education: Master's degree in architecture

Occupation: Architect, retired

Endorsements: Allison Shipp chapter chair of Moms for Liberty Cumberland County

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

There are many issues that are important to Mechanicsburg parents but none of them come close in importance to school safety. There are two appropriate strategies that should be implemented.

1. Deterrence. All teaching and administrative staff should apply for and be issued a Concealed Carry Permit. I do not say teachers or staff should buy a firearm. However, posting a sign at all schools stating all teachers and administrators have a Concealed Carry Permit will deter a shooter. That person will assume firearms are present and will go somewhere else.

2. Response. I am assured by the Mechanicsburg Police Department that they have floor plans of all schools in the borough and that the police can access school buildings from the exterior. Police response time is estimated at five minutes. A response time should be verified by a practice run, perhaps during the summer months when schools are empty. Yet a practice run is a problem for the police because lights and sirens may be used only when there is an actual emergency. However, if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. Where children's lives are at risk, certainty is the only option.

Layne A. Lebo

Political Party: Republican

Age: 57

Residence: Mechancisburg Borough

Education: Bachelor's degree from Messiah University; master's of divinity and doctorate of divinity from Asbury Theological Seminary

Occupation: Lead pastor at Mechanicsburg BIC Church

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Over the past three years, COVID, racial unrest and political incivility have led to increasing polarization in our society and in our school districts. The most pressing issue facing the Mechanicsburg District is maintaining a clear focus on educating students and helping them develop as productive citizens.

During my seven years of service on our Mechanicsburg School Board, I’ve been proud of the way our board has set aside political differences to effectively partner with our administration in providing strong leadership for our district. By design, school boards are intended to be nonpartisan — that’s why school board candidates along with judges are permitted to cross-file in both parties. Our focus on students above personal political agendas is most clearly seen in that while our board consists of six Republicans, two Democrats and one independent, our elected president and vice president are Democrats.

During my time on our board our school district has seen great improvements in our academic and extracurricular facilities, in our staffing personnel and structure, and in our academic curriculum.