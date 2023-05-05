Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick is not looking to retain her seat, and like other district judge races in the county where incumbents are absent on the ballot, two newcomers are looking for primary nominations.

District Court 09-3-02 covers Newville Borough as well as Cooke, North and South Newton, Penn, West Pennsboro, Upper and Lower Mifflin and Upper Frankford townships.

Here is a look at the candidates:

John Hanner

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Residence: West Pennsboro Township

Education: Bachelor's in criminal justice with minor in sociology from Shippensburg University; graduate of Pennsylvania municipal police officer academy; graduate of Penn State Deputy Sheriff waiver course; completed certification course for MDJ

Occupation: Local police officer

Endorsements: Local Fraternal Order of Police Tri-county lodge 76, Cumberland County Clerk of Courts Denny Lebo, local defense attorney Nathan Wolf

Why did you want to run for district judge?

I chose to run for Magisterial District Judge because I want to continue my life of service to the community and to bring my unique background and experience to the court as our next district judge. As a husband and father who is raising his family here and a soldier and police officer who has served our country and communities, I have stood up to dangerous criminals to keep our families safe. I understand the difference between a serious criminal and a kid who just makes a mistake. I will bring this experience and common sense to our district court. If given the honor to serve, I will continue to follow the principles of trust, honesty, integrity and respect, which have served me well throughout my career. I will work full-time and run an efficient court that always respects your time and your hard-earned tax dollars. I will be fair and use my law enforcement background to resolve conflict in a respectful and impartial manner while coming down from the bench to spend time with our youth and in our community. I respectfully ask for your vote.

Michael Rinaldi

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 48

Residence: South Newton Township

Education: Graduate of Big Spring High School (1993); HACC Police Academy (1996)

Occupation: Police officer

Endorsements: Rep. Barb Gleim, state Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 41

Why did you want to run for district judge?

I decided to run for Magisterial District Judge, or MDJ in District 09-3-02 in western Cumberland County, for many reasons. First and foremost, my vast experience as a police officer. Twenty-five years of service assigned to patrol and criminal investigations is my catalyst for wanting to be the next MDJ. I have decades of law enforcement experience in all aspects of the criminal justice system, which uniquely qualify me for this position. I have dedicated my life to serving my local community where I have always lived and want to continue that service with the court. I understand our community and businesses they include and the concerns they face.