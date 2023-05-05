With three incumbent magisterial district judges not seeking office again this year, three areas of Cumberland County will see a new district judge presiding over local criminal cases.

H. Anthony Adams is stepping down from the 09-3-01 district office, which covers Hopewell, Southampton and Shippensburg townships, as well as Shippensburg and Newburg boroughs.

Two men have cross-filed to take the seat. Here is a look at those candidates:

Bryan Ruth

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 47

Residence: Southampton Township

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice/law enforcement from Shippensburg University

Occupation: Law enforcement

Endorsements: Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith; FOP Tri-County Lodge 76; FOP Keystone Lodge 41

Why did you want to run for district judge?

Growing up in the Shippensburg area I enjoyed safe streets and friendly neighbors. Having left Shippensburg for a short time to work in Baltimore, I experienced the opposite; crime-ridden streets and people too scared to leave their home. It is my hope that my children and all the community’s children will have the experience growing up that I did. As such, I have always strived to have a positive impact on the community. There are many ways to do this with my background of 25 years in law enforcement. About 10 years ago I looked into the district judge position and realized it was something I was capable of, had the experience to do, and was qualified to run for. So, I set out to make it happen. Being district judge is for my family (wife, kids, parents and in-laws) and the Shippensburg community. Our community deserves a district judge that will apply and uphold the law without regard to their beliefs while being fair and impartial for all our community members.

I have also been reaching out to local organizations that assist people through difficult times. I do this with the hope of building bonds so that the local court can refer people to the appropriate services. My expectation is that this will cut back on repeat offenders, which will have a positive impact on the community and limit the burden on law enforcement, the courts and the taxpayer.

Chris Sheffield

Political Party: Republican (cross-filed on both ballots)

Age: 56

Residence: Shippensburg

Education: Law degree from Penn State Dickinson School of Law

Occupation: Lawyer

Website: Facebook Page "Sheffield for MDJ"

Why did you want to run for district judge?

It's no secret our country is very divided. Many politicians struggle to work together in any real way, and it seems that many people can't discuss any issues without resorting to name calling and accusations. I have strong support from Republicans and Democrats who agree it is time to put politics aside and work together for our common good, our safety and a better future for our children and grandchildren. We should be able to express ourselves without fear of being demeaned or mistreated.

There is no place in our system of government that this is more important than the justice system. Regardless of your political party, the color of your skin, your last name or any other factor, you deserve to be treated equally under the law. The law should never be used as a political weapon or used to benefit just the wealthy and connected.