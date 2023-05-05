With Magisterial District Judge Paul Fegley not seeking re-election, two newcomers are vying to take over his position as judge.

District Court 09-2-01 covers North Middleton, Middlesex and Lower Frankford townships.

Here is a look at the candidates:

David J. Rogers

Political Party: Republican, but have cross filed

Age: 57

Residence: North Middleton Township

Education: George Westinghouse Voc. & Tech HS in Brooklyn, New York; multiple US Navy schools; PA Municipal Police Officers Course; multiple other police courses; previously certified by the PA Supreme Court as an MDJ

Occupation: Currently employed by Carlisle Police as a patrol corporal

Endorsements: Local FOP Tri-County Lodge 76; PA State Police FOP Keystone Lodge 41; Cumberland County Sheriff Jody Smith; Attorney Nathan Wolf of Wolf & Wolf Carlisle

Why did you want to run for district judge?

I have spent my entire adult life in uniform protecting my country and my community. I found it to be a natural continuation of my service to my community to seek this position. I will bring that experience and the same level of commitment to the bench. I am the only candidate with first-hand knowledge and hands-on experience both on the street and in the courtroom. My dedication to our community has only grown over the past 24 years of living here, protecting and serving local families as a police officer here. My duties in law enforcement have uniquely prepared me to serve as our district judge, and as the only candidate who has previously been certified as a Magisterial District Judge, I know what it takes to be ready to serve on day one. I have previously served with the Mount Holly Springs Police Department, the Cumberland County Auto Theft/Insurance Fraud Task Force, and currently serve with the largest municipal police department in Cumberland County as a patrol corporal and as a member of the Southcentral Pennsylvania Strike Team Task Force. It has been a pleasure personally going out into the community meeting voters to earn their support!

John Tisson

Political Party: Cross-filed

Residence: Lower Frankford Township

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from University of Oregon; master’s degree in educational psychology from University of Texas; master’s degree in National Security Studies from U.S. Army War College. Graduate of Senior Course Fellowship from NATO Defense College in Italy and the Pennsylvania Education Policy Fellowship in Harrisburg.

Occupation: 30-year Army Officer/colonel, educator and leader

Endorsements and Affiliations: Friends of John Tisson for Judge Committee; Solutions 21 Leadership Development; Veterans of Foreign Wars; National Fraternal Order of Police; National Sheriffs' Association.

Why did you want to run for district judge?

The citizens of North Middleton, Middlesex and Lower Frankford townships want to feel safe in their homes and communities. I heard this message while speaking personally with hundreds of you, and it goes to the essence of our freedoms of life, liberty and to live without fear. I am running for district judge to help secure these values, and to provide what voters expect: that the law will be upheld.