In a growing movement across Cumberland County, fewer school board candidates are cross-filing to appear on both party ballots, instead opting to campaign in their own political party.

This is the case for this year's East Pennsboro Area School Board race where only Republican voters will see the full, contested list of seven candidates seeking five 4-year seats, and two candidates seeking one 2-year seat. Only four candidates have cross-filed in the 4-year seat race, while only one candidate cross-filed in the 2-year seat race.

Harold Rittner is on the ballot for both the 4-year seat and 2-year seat, he is listed below only once.

Candidate Elmer Parker Stambaugh did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other candidates:

4-year seat

Ning Agbay

Political Party: Republican

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: Bachelor's in biology; M.A.T. - Secondary Education

Occupation: Housewife

Endorsements: East Pennsboro Township Republican Association

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

In the case of East Pennsboro school district, the most important issue is the budget. Everything stems from the constraints of our budget. What we can do as a district depends on how much money we have to spend. Because I am a fiscal conservative, my main priority is balancing our budget. Our budget deficit was caused by the COVID shutdown and extended masking policies, which drove many of our students to cyber charter schools. Despite the desperate cries from public schools for cyber charter reform, PA legislature has failed to fix the issue. I will strive to work with my school board and superintendent to find solutions for the short-term, as well as long-term.

Michael Alsher

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 66

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: Bachelor's from Tulane University (1979); JD from Dickinson School of Law (1982)

Occupation: Retired attorney (35 years experience)

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The East Pennsboro Area School District is similar to most other school districts in Cumberland County in that it faces repeated funding issues, forcing it to annually dip into its "rainy day" funds and raise property taxes in order to balance its budget. Maybe this should be expected in a state that ranks almost last (45th out of 50) in state share of education funding. The funding issue is exacerbated by the General Assembly's failure to address the unfair compensation paid by public school systems to private cyber charter schools. But in addition to funding issues, our public school boards have also become a focal point for extremists who want to impose their personal and religious beliefs on students, teachers and staff. These extremists forget that school directors should work for the best interests of all students and should not use their positions to push a political agenda.

Leslie Marshall

Political Party: Republican

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: graduate of Penn State Dickinson Law

Occupation: Attorney/chief compliance officer

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

I believe school budgets and funding will always be a top issue for school boards. It's a difficult balance between providing quality educational programs and resources to students while being mindful of where the majority of the money ultimately comes from, our community taxpayers. In a post-COVID world, many students have chosen to pursue their education through cyber schools. This unforeseen migration of students has had a direct impact on our school's budget. Moving forward, we are able to better plan for this shift, however, it will take fiscal diligence to be sure we keep our district on track without our tax base bearing the burden. I believe with the right leadership we can get to a balanced budget and still provide the best education for our students.

Harold Rittner

Political Party: Cross-filed

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: degree in business management from Penn State

Occupation: insurance; previously an executive with IBM

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

I believe the most important issue facing school boards is to help current school administrations get back to the basics of teaching fundamental education: writing, reading, arithmetic, science, civics and personal finance. These fundamentals are necessary to be a successful and productive members of society. I view my responsibility on the school board as part of a team that will ensure we hold our school system accountable for these tenants of education. I also expect this accountability comes with instilling a certain set of moral responsibilities like treating others like you would like to be treated and leaving your place better than you found it. This I believe is the most important task facing school boards across the nation. We have lost sight of the why, and we focus on the why not.

Carol Steinour Young

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 62

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Education: Bachelor's from Chestnut Hill College (1982); JD from Georgetown University Law Center (1989)

Occupation: Semi-retired lawyer, member of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC for 33 years

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Many school districts have serious funding issues. East Pennsboro is no exception. Voters need to understand the current financial situation, and the community needs to work together to find solutions that will not have a negative impact on our students. Our goal as school directors should be to foster an environment where students receive an excellent education and learn to be committed citizens of our community.

George Wevodau

Political Party: Republican

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Occupation: Family owns and operates insurance agency in Wormleysburg

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

I believe one of the most important things that a school board faces are ensuring our students are given the opportunity to achieve academic excellence while not being impeded by political pressures on them today. Working with the administration to deliver a quality education experience and a safe learning environment.

We are concerned about our local youth and want the best educational experience for them, as well as building up a quality teaching and leadership team at EPASD. I believe our business and community involvement will be a benefit to bringing the best experience for our community and the next generation of leaders. We are all in this together!

2-year seat

Yvette A. Wevodau

Political Party: Republican

Residence: East Pennsboro Township

Occupation: Administrative specialist

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?