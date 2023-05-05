The Cumberland Valley School Board’s seats are split by geography across the four municipalities in the district’s coverage area, and residents in all of those areas will be able to vote in a contested race this year.

With two Silver Spring Township seats, two Middlesex and Monroe Township seats and one Hampden Township seat open on the board, multiple candidates are vying for position to take or retake a seat.

The Sentinel did not receive responses from cross-filed candidates Selena Ling for the Hampden seat, Matthew Barrick in the Middlesex and Monroe race, and Kelly Potteiger for the Silver Spring seat.

Here is a look at the other candidates:

CV—Hampden seat

Asheleigh Forsburg

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 39

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Milton Hershey School High School diploma; bachelor’s in sports and exercise science from Messiah University; master’s of sport administration from Canisius College Master of Sport Administration

Occupation: Managing director of the Peyton Walker Foundation

What do you think is the most important issue facing our school boards?

I think the most important issue facing our school boards is how to provide all of the resources needed to create an equitable high-quality educational environment for its students while not creating a huge financial burden on the residents of the district. Schools districts are finding it difficult to hire and retain all the staff needed to serve its students, but residents may balk at tax hikes needed to entice qualified staff. Everything costs more now, and parents want the best education for their children, but no one wants tax increases. It’s a tight rope that the school board must walk.

Michelle Nestor

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 50

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Bachelor’s in Spanish; educational certificate K-12; PA state licensed Realtor

Occupation: Real estate agent; home improvement business owner

Endorsements: Hampden Township Republican Association, CV Citizens Unified for Responsible Schools (CVCures), CV Educational Association

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing school boards today is the ability to educate our students and prepare them with real-life skills, such as critical thinking, communication, confidence and responsibility. To do that we need to focus on the three E’s: that our students will go on to higher education, enlist or be employed after they graduate. Specifically, Cumberland Valley’s main challenge is to manage these ideals in an ever-growing district. With over 10,000 students, we need to make sure all our students receive the best education, specific to their individual needs and attributes. I serve Cumberland Valley schools and my community by promoting excellent education, supporting parents and students, and I am committed to developing 21st century learning and thinking skills.

CV—Middlesex & Monroe seats

Anne Marie Fenton

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 55

Residence: Middlesex Township

Education: Bachelor’s from University of Virginia; master’s in business administration from Georgia College & State University; master’s from Naval Postgraduate School

Occupation: U.S. Air Force, retired

Endorsements: Sue Sunday (retired Monroe Elementary teacher); Barry Sherman (retired Middlesex Township police chief); Ed Beam (Middlesex Township fire chief); Frank Roberto (former Middlesex Township tax collector); Don Geistwhite (chairman of Middlesex Township Board of Supervisors)

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

School boards nationwide must address the exodus of experienced teachers. Fewer people are entering the teaching profession, and little can be done to reduce classroom size, expand course offerings or support special needs students when qualified graduates do not become teachers. Historically, Pennsylvania has certified approximately 20,000 teachers annually; last year, that number was about 7,000. This is not enough!

It’s an inescapable fact that teacher compensation lags the competitive job market nationally. School district budgets do not have magic solutions to provide substantive wage increases. Instead, school boards are challenged to develop alternatives: avenues to foster professional development, provide quality mentorship to new teachers, and explore other nonfinancial incentives. Investing in teachers is truly an investment is our future.

Teaching must remain attractive to graduates entering the workforce. Cumberland Valley has proactively built partnerships with local colleges to provide student teacher training opportunities thus creating a path to teacher recruitment. Going forward, all school boards must explore more, and increasingly creative, avenues to recruit and retain teachers, paraprofessionals and skilled instructors to meet future K-12 needs. Quality education is only possible via a steady influx of engaged and capable teachers.

Cathi George

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 52

Residence: Monroe Township

Occupation: Licensed professional counselor

Endorsements: Take Back Our Schools; Philip Paetzold, a GOP committee member in Cumberland County

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing school boards currently is their lack of transparency and the distrust it has created. The taxpayers should not have to file Right-to-Know requests to gain access to information regarding the education of their children. This has led to distrust by parents and students alike. If the school boards can begin to be transparent without parents having to file Right-to-Know requests to gain information, there is a chance that some trust can be built and the school boards and parents in the district can work together to tackle some of the most significant problems we have had in decades. In order to do this, parents must be included in the process and not be kept in the dark.

I would ensure that transparency exists, and I would communicate with parents if elected. I would support policies that only allow for licensed mental health professionals to work on mental health need of students. I would like to work on a balanced budget with no tax increases (or very minimal if necessary). Over the last 10 years, we have increased our taxes to the maximum allowed; I believe that there is a better way for us to ensure our taxpayers that they will be taxed fairly.

Cindy Lehman

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 50

Residence: Monroe Township

Education: Bachelor’s in mathematics with secondary teaching certification from Messiah College; master’s in curriculum instruction with educational technology concentration from Loyola College

Endorsements: Sue Sunday (retired Monroe Elementary teacher); Barry Sherman (retired Middlesex Township police vhief); Ed Beam (Middlesex Township fire chief); Frank Roberto (former Middlesex Township tax collector); Don Geistwhite (chairman of Middlesex Township Board of Supervisors)

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Funding! When making decisions, school boards function within the constraints of the Public School Code of 1949 and various unfunded state and national mandates. While all school boards are facing funding challenges, Cumberland Valley is somewhat unique with its continued and explosive growth. CVSD increased by 1,550 students in the past five years and projects 1,000 students in the five years ahead. To accommodate this growth, CVSD has added about 200 teachers and support staff and projects another 70 hires next year. Growth also necessitates expansion of instructional spaces, resulting in renovations and new buildings. Currently there is an imbalance in the way CVSD is funded. The CVSD budget for next year is about $180 million; the state funds 23%, the federal government funds 2% and local taxpayers fund the remaining 75%. This creates a significant challenge for school board members as they balance maintaining strong academic programs and reasonable class sizes with expenses for transportation (4%), special education (13%), salary and benefits (67%), charter schools (3%) and building maintenance, repairs and improvements (7%). School districts should not have to rely so heavily on local taxpayers to fund state and federal mandates.

CV—Silver Spring seats

Jevon Thomas Ford

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed in primary

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Occupation: Red Land High School social studies teacher

Endorsements: Capital Region Stands Up; Cumberland Valley Teachers, Cumberland Valley Citizens Unified for Responsible Schools

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing CV is population growth. We must continue to be fiscally responsible while also managing the fastest growing communities in Pennsylvania. Our schools are maintaining a high academic standard, and we must continue to keep that success going in the midst of a student population that currently stands at more than 10,300, and is expected to be over 11,000 in the next two to three years. I look forward to continue working with the other eight members of the board to assist the administration, teachers, staff and community in supporting our students.

Jessica Silcox

Political Party: Republican

Age: 44

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Education: Bachelor of science in geoenvironmental studies from Shippensburg University

Occupation: Environmental program manager

Endorsements: CVCUReS

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?