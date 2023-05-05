Of the Cumberland County row offices up for grabs in this year's election, only the position of treasurer will be a contested race on the Republican ballot.

With current Treasurer Kelly Neiderer seeking a seat on the county board of commissioners, that opens up the field for newcomers. With no Democrat running in the primary, the winner of this Republican primary could face no competition on the ballot in November.

Here is a look at the two candidates for treasurer:

Joan Herbert

Political Party: Republican

Age: 43

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Education: Bachelor of architecture degree with a background in mathematics and computer science

Occupation: Architect

What will you bring to the role of county treasurer?

Joan Herbert believes in conservative fiscal policies, balanced spending with adequate funding for all required services, positive cash flows, and reduced spending to lower taxes. We need to balance the fiscal budget and create policies to reduce inflation. In addition, public safety is critical, so more funds must be allocated for improving the basic infrastructure and maintaining and repairing the county-owned bridges. We need to reduce taxes for seniors on a fixed income and hardworking American citizens. We also need to help grow the local economy by creating a thriving environment for small businesses to prosper. As a member of the retirement panel, Joan will work with other board members to make informed decisions related to the investments of Cumberland County Employees and Retirees. Joan will also enact policies per government accounting standards and principles and reconcile the balances of Cumberland County Pension's investments and approximately 9,500 county-owned assets. Joan believes in innovative online systems, including a platform for tax payments, hotel room rental taxes collection and improving customer satisfaction and positive experience. In addition, we need an online platform for Pension Management for long-term tenured employees. Joan will maintain conservative values, including conservative spending, as increased spending will lead to higher taxes, and will work to build back the trust of the people of Cumberland County.

Kaytee Isley

Political Party: Republican

Age: 33

Residence: Silver Spring Township

Education: Bishop McDevitt High School; bachelor's in government and political affairs from Millersville University

Occupation: Constituent relations specialist with the Pennsylvania Senate

Endorsements: Cumberland County Republican Committee, Sen. Greg Rothman, Rep. Torren Ecker, Rep. Thomas Kutz

What will you bring to the role of county treasurer?