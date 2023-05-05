All three commissioner seats are up for election this year, with at least two parties guaranteed placement in Cumberland County government. Only the Republican ballot will be contested in the May 16 primary.

And Republican voters have quite a few candidates from which to choose.

While incumbent commissioner Jean Foschi and John Matthew Smith are the only Democrats on their primary ballot, there are nine candidates on the Republican ballot, with some of those opting to run as teams for the two available primary nominations in the party.

Republican Cindi Ward did not return a request for information for our Primary Preview.

Here is a look at the other candidates:

Troy and Debbie Beam

The Beams are running together and submitted their information together.

Political Party: Republican

Occupation: Troy Beam is a former auditor, certified public accountant and businessman; Debbie Beam is president of two companies and a home designer

What goal would you like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

1. Get rid of the voting machines and return to traditional voting methods.

2. Eliminate the county real estate tax and wasteful spending.

3. Stand against big government overreach and illegal mandates.

4. Protect the people's freedom and constitutional rights.

We appreciate your support.

Vince DiFilippo

Political Party: Republican

Age: 65

Address: Silver Spring Township

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, major in accounting from Goldey Beacom College

Occupation: County commissioner. Was employed for 30 years at Highmark Blue Shield prior to becoming a county commissioner.

What goal would you like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

I think the goal I would like to tackle is to do all that I can do to balance growth with maintaining a good quality of life in Cumberland County. A county survey was done not long ago and the main takeaway from that survey is the concern many county residents have regarding the loss of the rural feel of our county. Survey participants expressed the desire to protect the rural nature of our county in both maintaining farmland and supporting practices that will contribute to greater sustainability through better use of land and less destruction of our natural resources. They also want to see the development of a highly skilled workforce including building the knowledge of young adult farmers. As someone who values our open space and farmland, I share the same concern. Because a person supports saving land and other natural resources doesn’t mean they are against development. Development is necessary and provides many benefits to our residents, our business owners and visitors to our county. At the same time, one of the main attractions to Cumberland County is our open space and other natural resources. This balance is achievable and necessary for our county to thrive!

Gary Eichelberger

Political Party: Republican

Age: 61

Residence: Mechanicsburg Borough

Education: Executive certificate “Improving Business Performance Through Performance Measurement" from Cornell University (2018); master's in organizational management from University of Phoenix (1998); bachelor's in political science/public policy from the George Washington University (1983)

Occupation: County commissioner/investor (former management consultant/project manager)

Endorsements: Did not actively seek formal endorsements, but was selected by Sen. Mike Regan, Citizens Against Higher Taxes and Greater Harrisburg Association of Realtors

What is one goal you’d like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

I ran for commissioner promising better management practices for county government drawn from my business background. With the support of the voters, I have been privileged to play a contributing leadership role in our county government’s development during an important phase of our historical story. We have steadily improved our finances and ability to meet new challenges without the accompanying rampant bureaucratic growth and massive tax hikes seen in other growth counties. It wasn’t easy, and there is still much work to do to meet new challenges.

"Recommitting to Good Government" must include:

• Reverse current fiscal complacency and even recklessness.

• Guard against the return of wasteful political party dominance that places cronyism, entitlement and favoritism for some above good governance and management.

• Restore commissioners’ respect for the role of good management practice – especially the willingness to question instead of rubber stamp.

• Replace “Go Along-Get Along” with new vigilance on long-term impacts of our decisions and initiatives.

• Refocus away from short-term popularity of new spending and preoccupation with pet projects that crowd out other vital needs.

Policy decisions must fit in a cohesive and coherent action plan; that vital trait has been in short supply in recent years.

Bryan Gembusia

Political Party: Republican

Age: 52

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: Graduate of East Pennsboro High School (1989); bachelor's in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; currently hold commercial pilot with instrument and multi-engine ratings

Occupation: Owner/president of a small IT security business

Website: www.igforccpa.com. Troy Ingram and I are running as a team.

What is one goal you’d like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

My one goal would be to employ better money management. As an example, we do not need a committee to decide how the leftover $15 million from the sale of the county home should be used. The commissioners should have made those choices before the sale occurred. Knowing the level of care for the residents of the home has gone down means perhaps we should have allocated some of those funds to the actual care of residents of the county home and basic life services. After reviewing the Pennsylvania Department of Health report, the whole situation at the county home could have been avoided by hiring and scheduling more nurses. This is a very simple solution and no committee is needed to solve this problem. County commissioners should be making decisions like the one above on their own and not send them off to a committee, causing delays, risking lives and effectively wasting taxpayer dollars.

Troy Ingram

Political Party: Republican

Age: 53

Residence: South Middleton Township

Education: High school; Navy veteran

Occupation: sales

Website: www.igforccpa.com. Bryan Gembusia and I are running mates.

What is one goal you’d like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

We need to stop the epidemic of opioids. We need to take on this problem at the local level. In 2021, Pennsylvania was the ninth highest in America for drug overdoses. As of last year, we are now fourth. We need to offer more treatment to help defeat this problem. Law enforcement cannot do it on their own. If a user breaks the law, they should not just serve their time and be released out to repeat drug offenses again. Treatment must work hand in hand with our law enforcement.

I personally went through this with my own daughter (she is OK talking about it). After countless struggles, she has now been clean for over nine years. My family found it almost impossible to find an inpatient treatment center for our teenage daughter within two hours of Cumberland County. There are one or two nearby but with limited availability for inpatient treatment. A quick web search brings you to a few adult facilities in Cumberland County but still no new options for adolescents. Even our county Health and Human Services website does not have an option for teen rehab facilities. County government can do better.

Kelly Neiderer

Political Party: Republican

Age: 58

Residence: Middlesex Township

Education: Cumberland Valley High School; bachelor's in economics from West Chester University

Occupation: Cumberland County treasurer

Endorsements: Sen. Greg Rothman, Cumberland County Republican Committee, Cumberland County Row Officers, former Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert, and former Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson

What is one goal you’d like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

The tone for the county is set by the commissioners, and it needs to be drastically changed to one of collaboration and respect. I have seen dysfunction and a lack of leadership that has been alarming from the current commissioners. The blaming and finger-pointing is counterproductive and has made county government inefficient. We need leaders that can build relationships across the county with local municipal officials, business owners, nonprofit agencies and any organization that provides services within the county. It is critical to work with representatives from the state and other counties to advance projects that benefit the entire region. Good leadership embraces partnering with others to get things done, not fighting to maintain an ineffective status quo. Collaboration can be achieved with transparency while remaining true to conservative values and protecting the interests of the residents of the county. This is the leadership that I will bring to the county.

My overall priorities include: controlling spending and keeping taxes low; planning for our future; supporting our first responders with the resources they need; caring for our veterans; ensuring honest and transparent government; initiating a comprehensive review of all county programs to ensure effectiveness and ensuring fairness in elections.

Nate Silcox

Political Party: Republican

Age: 52

Residence: Hampden Township

Education: Graduated from Cumberland Valley High School; bachelor's in political science from Lock Haven University; master's in public administration from Penn State University

Occupation: Executive director of the Pennsylvania Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee

Endorsements: Cumberland County Republican Committee, Sen. Greg Rothman and Sen. Doug Mastriano, Cumberland County Row Officers, former Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert and former Sheriff Ronny Anderson

What is one goal you’d like to tackle if you were on the board of commissioners?

I have a proven record of holding the line on taxes and yet providing residents of Hampden Township services and amenities second to none. I am running for county commissioner to replicate this model for the citizens of Cumberland County.

Overall, my priorities include:

• Controlling spending and keeping taxes low so that Cumberland County remains a great place to live, work and raise a family

• Planning for our future

• Supporting our first responders with the resources they need to keep our families safe

• Caring for our veterans

• Partnering with state, county and local officials to support and advance projects

• Ensuring honest and transparent government

• Promoting Cumberland County's assets and resources

• Initiating a comprehensive review of all county programs to ensure effectiveness

• Ensuring fairness in elections

I was very disturbed that the COVID lockdowns lasted far too long while our county commissioners sat by and did nothing. Our area's legislators were constantly pushing to re-open our businesses. And in Hampden Township, we pushed the envelope – being in the office, working with businesses and opening our parks and pool – all without compromising safety.