One of the heated battles this year in the primary is in the Carlisle Area School District.

With five seats open on the board, 11 candidates have thrown their hats into the ring, with each siding with one group or another: Team for Change and Citizens for Carlisle Schools.

Most of the candidates are cross-filed, but two candidates will appear only on the Republican ballot: Al Shine and Colleen Blume.

Here is a look at the candidates:

Colleen Blume

Political Party: Republican

Age: 61

Residence: Dickinson Township

Education: Paralegal associate degree

Occupation: Real estate agent

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

No two school boards are the same, although some common issues must be addressed by any board, in particular: balancing a budget.

Taxpayers are counting on the school board to manage their funds. The proverbial buck stops with them. And what do we get for our tax dollars?

We need results. CASD high school scores are below state standards and neighboring school districts. In the real estate community, CASD is ranked far lower than neighboring districts. We need to embrace best practices, not the status quo. Fiscal responsibility and focus on academics will go a long way to improving the CASD.

There are many influences vying for taxpayer dollars when it comes to public education. Facilities need to be maintained, teachers need to be adequately paid, sufficient support staff is needed for the teachers/classrooms, extracurricular activities need to be funded, specific programs to address the variety of needs a school community must be made available, and more. It’s complex. But what budget isn’t, whether it’s a personal budget or a school budget. In either case, fiscal accountability and responsibility need to be a priority. Public schools are to educate, and that has to be the focus of the budget.

Walt Brown

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 66

Residence: Carlisle Borough

Education: Bachelor's in Ocean Engineering from US Naval Academy (1978); master's of business administration from Anderson University (1998); doctorate of business administration in finance from Anderson University (2016)

Occupation: Retired Navy captain

Endorsement: Rep. Barb Gleim

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing a school board is determining how best to establish policies that reflect the parents' will (solid academic curricula and a safe community) and the concerns of school taxpayers (balanced budget that is fiscally transparent).

It’s difficult to balance. To succeed, the board must understand the multiple underlying challenges that school administrators address daily. A timely example of such a challenge is determining how best to address the "learning gap" created by the extended school lockdown approved and authorized by the current CASD School Board. They instituted the lockdown and a less than successful plan to return to the classroom. This challenge remains under-addressed with a growing negative impact on the learning capabilities of all students continuing to lag behind due to the learning gap.

Another example is the need to implement teaching methods with documented results for improving students' ability to learn mathematics and reading. In talking with voters (parents and school teachers in the district), this is an issue that needs to be addressed sooner than later.

The bottom line: the policies must be clear and concise regarding the intent of the school board and executable in a manner that allows for measurable results.

Paula Bussard

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 68

Residence: Dickinson Township

Occupation: Retired health care administrator

Facebook: Paula Bussard for Carlisle Area School Board

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing the Carlisle Area School Board is developing strategies to address elementary education programmatic and facility needs. With economic growth in Cumberland County, there is an increase in new housing for families in the north side of Carlisle and in North Middleton Township. This will increase enrollment at several elementary schools for years to come. In addition, class sizes at the elementary schools across the district vary significantly and this strains the ability of teachers to provide all students with equal learning opportunities. Finally, several of the district's elementary schools are aging out and facility upgrades need to be considered. A districtwide task force has been working to develop options that support student academic needs and create safe and up-to-date learning environments. As a current board member, I have advocated for sharing options publicly to garner parent and broader community input on the approaches and financial implications before the board adopts a specific plan that will impact the future of elementary education in the school district for years to come.

Bruce R. Clash

Political Party: cross-filed

Age: 58

Residence: Carlisle Borough

Education: Bachelor's in politics and government from Ohio Wesleyan University; master of public administration from the American University

Occupation: Director of a statewide nonprofit organization partnering with law enforcement leaders to advocate for high-quality early childhood care and education programs

Facebook: Bruce Clash for Carlisle Area School Board

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

High-quality education from an early age is a key to future student success; therefore, I believe the most important issue facing the Carlisle Area School Board is boosting academic achievement, in part by bringing the district’s Reimagining the Elementary Program project to fruition. This project has been in the works for several years and is now being conceptually rolled out to staff, parents and the community after the pandemic put innovative endeavors on hold. New housing developments in parts of the school district will soon put enrollment pressures on some elementary buildings that are at or near capacity. The Reimagining project envisions possible reconfigurations of the elementary program to better support high-quality teaching and learning environments that address disparities in instructional programming and delivery. It also aims to provide equitable delivery of reading, emotional and other support services to all students who need them and to reduce class size imbalances. The goal is to enhance the education program through a more efficient structure so that all elementary students experience the same cutting-edge program, regardless of which building they attend. An emphasis must be on moving forward with ample opportunities for questions, feedback and discussion with parents, teachers and the community.

Gerald E. Eby

Political Party: Cross-filed

Age: 84

Residence: Dickinson Township

Occupation: Businessman/engineer

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

A major challenge for school boards is to create a culture that enables the hiring of the best leaders and teachers for our schools. The school board needs to establish a culture for the school district that puts students first and fosters respect for parents and teachers. I believe that one of the strengths of the present Carlisle School Board has been to enable Carlisle to provide strong leadership and hire and develop outstanding teachers for our schools. Another responsibility of a school board is to hire the superintendent and together develop priorities for the coming year. We then let the superintendent and her staff do their job and not micromanage their day-to-day responsibilities. The superintendent and administrative team lead academic achievement, parent engagement and community involvement, and the school board holds them accountable to achieve these priorities. School boards who get caught up in politics and divisive issues cannot attract and retain the best people. I am proud to be part of a school board that focuses on the priorities of our students by developing outstanding leaders who recruit and retain high quality teachers.

Dawn Kephart

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Age: 55

Municipality: North Middleton Township

Education: High school diploma with business focus

Employment: School bus driver and Furry Friends foster parent

Endorsements: Rep. Barb Gleim

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Although I believe there are many "important" issues facing today’s school boards, creating a safe, nurturing learning environment both from external threats (shootings, drugs, etc.) and internal threats (bullying, fights and plans for a proper response/consequence) is critical.

In my experience as a parent and foster parent, kids thrive and feel safest when they know there are boundaries. Do they like boundaries at first? No, but that doesn’t mean they are not good for them. As they bump up against consistent boundaries, they begin to thrive emotionally. This creates a sense of self confidence and pride in themselves. A confident student is better able to embrace academic challenges.

Public schools are to educate students, all students. Focusing on core academics, making sure students have the skills to advance to the next grade, and ultimately being successful in our society, needs to be the common goal. Establishing policies that instill respect for authorities (peers, teachers, security guards and administrators) ultimately means students will respect themselves. The board can foster the success of the teachers and the administrators by encouraging them to focus on the end goal, not individual agendas.

Heather Leatherman

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Residence: Carlisle Borough

Education: Bachelor's in Communication Arts from Carson Newman University

Occupation: Mom/fitness instructor

Endorsements: Rep. Barb Gleim

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue facing school boards is governance and accountability. What does that mean? Pennsylvania law states, "The public school system of the Commonwealth shall be administered by a board of school directors." The directors on the school board have a duty and responsibility to actively manage their school district, maintaining a responsible budget and providing the very best education possible to students by overseeing and supporting the district superintendent, administrators and teachers. This means school directors, rather than being passive and maintaining the status quo, should be proactive in questioning and sometimes even challenging practices and procedures and receiving feedback to make sure that the district is running efficiently and smoothly to achieve its goals.

Accountability means that the board takes responsibility for the school district's actions and presents them transparently to stakeholders, i.e. parents and taxpayers. Once again, this means taking a more proactive approach to ensure parental involvement and taxpayer awareness. This is not always easy. But, outreach by the board and a willingness to process criticism and input from the community is vital. Functioning behind closed doors, or relinquishing responsibility for direction to administrators, is not fulfilling the responsibility given to the board.

Donny Martinez

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 31

Residence: Carlisle Borough

Education: GED and some college courses through HACC

Occupation: Logistics/shipping

Endorsement: Fellow parents who are neighbors, family and coworkers

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

To me the most important issue facing the Carlisle Area School District School Board is not ignoring the fact that the Team for Change candidates are endorsed, mentored and sponsored by state legislator [Barb] Gleim that have divisively engaged in class warfare. The Team for Change candidates aren't effectively prepared to offer solutions that address issues families face that don’t look like or sound like them. Many working-class families and of multiracial backgrounds are struggling economically, are in need of community and school resources for their kids; and they want their children to have opportunities for their future. Banning books in school libraries or ignoring their history isn't a path to those opportunities, but narrow-minded thinking based on commercial soundbites from cable news sensationalism agendas of political rhetorics outside our county and states issues orchestrated by Moms for Liberty or other radical extreme groups for fear and chaos to undermine our democracy or reduce the values as a diverse society.

Joseph W. Shane

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 53

Residence: Carlisle Borough

Education: Bachelor's in chemistry from University of Delaware; master's in chemistry from Purdue University; doctorate in science education from Purdue University

Occupation: Professor of chemistry and science education at Shippensburg University

Website: citizensforcarlisleschools.org and Joe Shane for Carlisle School Board on Facebook

Endorsements: Carlisle Area Democratic Committee

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Based on my personal and professional experience, public education operates best when teachers, administrators and other school professionals are highly respected and given a significant amount of autonomy to make decisions in the best interests of students, their families and the community at large. In addition to collaborating amongst themselves, educators need meaningful and consistent input from families, professional organizations and community members to adapt the school curriculum, support programs and extracurricular activities to best suit local needs.

I believe a school board can greatly contribute to these broad goals by (a) providing appropriate oversight for initiatives proposed by educators, (b) celebrating the accomplishments of students, teachers and administrators, (c) responsibly managing school and district budgets and resources, and (d) incentivizing and hiring the best candidates to work in our schools and live in our community. Stated succinctly, school boards are essential for providing the “space” for professional educators to do the jobs for which they are trained and to which they are devoted.

Given the current teacher shortages in many disciplines combined with tiresome anti-public education rhetoric heard from many political leaders, recruiting and retaining educators is increasingly problematic. This is certainly the most important issue facing school boards.

Al Shine

Political Party: Republican

Age: 81

Residence: Carlisle Borough

Education: Bachelor's from U.S. Military Academy; master's from Harvard University

Occupation: Retired Army officer and educator

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

I believe public education should serve parents and society by developing educated, responsible citizens for our diverse democratic polity.

School boards need to ensure that classroom instruction is focused on the basics of education: reading, writing, math, science and history. They need to resist efforts to bring ideologic indoctrination into education. At the higher grades, current topics of ideological conflict may be addressed, but always honestly and with both sides of an issue presented.

Jon W. Tarrant

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 78

Residence: Carlisle

Education: Bachelor's from Dickinson College; master's from Wesleyan University

Occupation: Retired teacher and Certified Educational Consultant

Endorsements: Carlisle Area Democratic Party

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?