Even after three candidates withdrew from the race following filings to get onto the May 16 primary ballot, Camp Hill School Board will still see a contested race for its five open seats.

Seven candidates who have cross-filed will appear on both ballots.

Cross-filed candidates Randall Gale, Geoffrey McInroy and Jesse John West did not respond to a request for information.

Here is a look at the other candidates in the race:

Meredith Bowen

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 46

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Bachelor's in German, minor in theater with concentrations in business and French from McDaniel College

Occupation: Executive partner at National Professional Services Staffing Co.

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

I believe the most important overarching issue facing school boards is how to continue to provide a quality public education that will ensure all students are prepared for life after high school, whether they go to work, attend a vocational/technical school or go to college. Components of a quality education include providing a safe, inclusive and supportive environment conducive to learning, clean and safe buildings, quality teachers and staff, STEAM and humanities education and extracurricular activities.

Additionally, I believe that a unified community and school district also contribute to a quality education. The quality of a school district is a key factor when families consider where to move and stay in an area. Many families who have multiple generations in a district can attest to this. Even those without school-aged children benefit when the schools are developing quality young people who respect and maintain the values of the community. Aside from simply paying taxes, there are ample opportunities for the community to be actively involved in the quality of the school district such as volunteering, mentorship programs and attending sports games and performances.

Neil Connelly

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: master's in creative writing, master's in English, bachelor's in advertising from Penn State

Occupation: Professor of English at Shippensburg University

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Every school board in America faces serious challenges and must meet them with finite resources. To better serve our communities, school boards must grapple with questions like “How will we keep our children safe?” “What can we do to better support our teachers?” “Are we thoughtfully addressing mental health needs?” “How do we balance the duty to do the most good for the most number of students while being certain each child is provided equitable opportunities to fully explore their unique potential?”

But before any of these issues can be addressed, school boards must decide, “How will we go about our business?” Shall we directors be combative opponents, hostile to each other, or will we be colleagues, compromisers? Shall we be dictators to the superintendent and teachers? Sovereigns promoting personal agendas? Or pro-education collaborative partners, in the spirit of Camp Hill board presidents like Steve Karl and Bob Latham? I’ve learned a great deal in my time serving on the board about curriculum and policy and process. But nothing is more essential than this understanding about the purpose of school boards — to listen to families and team with educational professionals to truly do best for all our students, together.

Melissa Howard

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 46

Residence: Camp Hill

Education: Bachelor's in civil engineering and master's of business administration from Temple University; master's in civil engineering from Lehigh University

Occupation: Civil engineer/analyst

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The most important issue I believe school boards face is difficulties in communication and building trust. Keeping lines of communication open between various stakeholders – students, staff and community members – in their districts is an important and challenging task for school boards.

In our current social climate, there seems to be a lot of mistrust and misinformation among different groups, and what this means for school boards is trying to maintain the trust of students, staff and community while continuing to make the challenging decisions of how to responsibly allocate the resources available to them. Accomplishing this decision-making while also keeping stakeholders informed is not an easy task, particularly in our fast-paced society where everyone seems to have so little time to devote to understanding the issues.

I believe our board and staff have been doing a wonderful job, particularly in recent years, of trying to provide more communication and information to our community regarding district issues. If elected to the board, I would like to continue these efforts. I would do my best to try to help all stakeholders understand the decisions that the district faces and work to find answers that balance their varied needs.

Stephanie Johnson

Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed

Education: Bachelor's from University of California, Irvine; bachelor's in nursing from Millersville University; registered nursing program at HACC

Occupation: Registered nurse, oncology certified nurse

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?