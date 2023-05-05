Though candidates can cross-file on both Republican and Democratic ballots in school board races, it will be mostly Republican voters in Big Spring School District who will choose candidates in contested races in the May 16 primary.

With only cross-filed candidates running for the open North and South Newton seat, it’s mostly a Republican field for the Lower Frankford, Upper Frankford, Upper Mifflin and West Pennsboro Lower seats on the board.

Those races will be uncontested on the Democratic ballot, and the West Pennsboro Upper seat is uncontested on the Republican ballot, with only Michael Hippensteel in the primary.

For our Primary Preview, neither of the Upper Frankford Republican candidates, David Fisher and Richard Roush, responded to a request for information, nor did Republican Seth Cornman for the Lower Frankford race, cross-filed candidate Donna Webster for the Upper Mifflin seat and Republican Lisa Shade for the West Pennsboro Lower seat.

Here is a look at the other candidates in the board races:

Big Spring—Lower Frankford

Mary Vallance Franco

Political Party: Cross-filed

Residence: Lower Frankford Township

Education: Registered nurse with degree from Penn State University (1975); MSN, CRNP Family Nurse Practitioner from Widener University (1996)

Occupation: retired; most recently head nurse at Carlisle Area School District for 25 years

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

The safety and well-being of all students, so that they can meet their individual potential as learners and members of their communities. School boards need to make informed decisions based on available research and evidence that will provide a safe educational environment where students can focus on learning.

While acknowledging that families are the most critical and important influence on a child’s life, we must acknowledge that a great proportion of their days are spent in school, and they need continuity of support, encouragement and excellence in education to achieve their personal goals. School boards must achieve these goals while staying within their budgets and available funding.

Big Spring—North & South Newton

Lawrence Flynn

Political Party: Republican

Age: 39

Residence: North Newton Township

Education: Bachelor’s in Ministerial Education

Occupation: Landscaper

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Finances! The price of everything is going up, not just for the schools, but for everyone. And as directors of the school we need to remember that every dollar we receive comes from someone’s hard work. So we have to make sure every dollar is spent in the wisest possible manner.

Frank Myers

Political Party: Democratic, but cross-filed

Age: 71

Residence: North Newton Township

Education: Big Spring High School Class of 1970; bachelor’s in elementary education; master’s in educational administration

Occupation: Retired teacher

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Safety! Although Big Spring Schools have been a relatively safe haven to date, the horrendous accounts of events occurring all over our state and country are quite devastating. This safety issue leads right into the mental health needs of not only our students, but our entire Bulldog community. Our schools, unfortunately, must take on the burden of much of this social and emotional issue. The schools do the best they can with the resources they have to provide for student and staff well-being. Our schools must continue to maximize the highest level of safety measures possible for students and staff while in our buildings.

Solutions are not simple and may require significant effort to accomplish our goals. We have resource officers and school counselors, but we may need to rethink their duties to undermine the alternatives. We have lock-down drills and procedures to follow, which also provides a level of safety. However, we need to continue to constantly be aware of and alert to any resources allowing us to make our schools safer for our students, staff and ultimately our community.

Big Spring—Upper Mifflin

Julie S. Boothe

Political Party: Republican

Age: 41

Residence: Upper Mifflin Township

Education: Graduate of Shippensburg High School; associate’s degree in nursing from HACC

Occupation: Registered nurse, but currently a stay-at-home mom and rental property manager

Endorsements: Take Back our Schools PAC; Big Spring Citizens Advisory Committee

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

In our modern society with many distractions, school boards are easily sidetracked from what they are called to do: Educate all the students. If they follow one path too far to solve a problem, they risk losing students to alternative schooling options that are thriving, pulling more funding away, or if another path is followed, they risk being mislabeled and demonized. As a mom of two students, I understand why parents are choosing alternatives. As a nurse, advocacy for my patients was my passion. After a stroke at 39 and leaving my career, I feel called to step up to advocate for our students and families. After all, kids need an advocate because their education is critical to their success. Ultimately, our schools are facing distractions, and many challenges to educate, but not overstep a school’s boundaries, while giving taxpayers results for their hard-earned dollars. Everyone wants the next generation to be prepared for their future—we all depend on it. Regaining focus and ensuring the basics are being taught while protecting everyone’s Constitutional rights will help restore our students’ sense of worth and outlook for a bright future and grow community pride through the right goals being met.

Big Spring—West Pennsboro Lower

William L. Piper

Political Party: cross-filed

Age: 70

Residence: West Pennsboro Township

Education: Graduate of Big Spring High School (1970); bachelor’s in elementary education from Shippensburg University (1974)

Occupation: Retired/farmer

What do you think is the most important issue facing school boards?

Editor’s Note: This response was edited down to the 200-word limit.

I truly believe that safety and security of our whole school community, both physical and environmental, is the No. 1 priority facing our school district. Everyone associated with Big Spring School District needs to know that our leadership is doing everything we can to keep our students and staff safe.

First, our district contracted with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to provide officers as school resource officers for our schools. Officers are assigned to patrol throughout our buildings on a rotating basis, interacting with our students. These SROs have been very well received by all students and staff.

Second, during COVID-19, our administration made the recommendation that our district install in every classroom and/or most public spaces air purification units. Our administration is very confident that the use of these units provide constant air purification, thus contributing to our district’s low student and staff absenteeism rate.