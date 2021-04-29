Primary Preview 2021: West Shore School Board

The most important issue facing the district is how we come back from the pandemic. This has had an impact not only on the students and teachers, but the parents and the finances of the district. Students are going to need remediation as they try to catch up on content they missed out on due to less face-to-face instruction. Asynchronous learning bridges some of the gap, but our students are behind of where they should be. We need to adjust curriculum to help our students catch up. Our teachers need time to rewrite courses and to adjust what they are teaching to help our students make up what they missed. The district needs to support the teachers in every way they can to accomplish this.