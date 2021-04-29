Primary Preview 2021: West Shore School Board

The West Shore School Board is split into regions, and voters in Region 1 and Region 2 will have contested primaries this year.
There are six candidates vying for only two open seats in Region 1. With one candidate appearing only on the Republican ballot, voters in the Republican primary will have slightly more candidates from which to choose on May 18. That single Republican candidate, Savannah Beeler, did not return a request for information for the preview.
In Region 2, there is only one seat open and two Republican candidates looking to take that seat. Neither candidate cross-filed, so only Republican voters will get to choose a balloted candidate in this primary. Candidate Kimesha Knight did not return a request for information.
Here is a look at the other candidates for school board:
Marti Bert
Seat: Region 1
Residence: New Cumberland
Occupation: retired teacher who taught in West Shore School District for 36 years
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
There are several school issues that need to be addressed during these challenging times with the pandemic. First and foremost is how to get our students safely and consistently back in school full-time. Another issue is to provide an alternative form of education for those families who do not feel comfortable having their students back to in-person education. Lastly, many families have been financially impacted by the pandemic, and we as a school board must address the budget and make every attempt to hold the line on taxes while still continuing to support our very qualified and dedicated educators in any way we can while providing a quality education for our students.
Yolanda Garlinger
Seat: Region 1
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed
Age: 47
Residence: Wormleysburg
Education: certificate in early childhood education
Occupation: service coordinator for HVAC business and daycare employee
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
The pandemic has created financial implications for school districts across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Districts have lost students to cyber programs through no fault of their own when districts were forced to switch instructional models essentially overnight. The need for reform of the long-standing issue of cyber/charter reform is crucial. Each year the siphoning of hundreds of thousands of dollars continues to erode the community schools’ budgets. Taxpayers should not be burdened with the maximum tax increases year after year to pay for the increasing costs.
Christopher Kambic
Seat: Region 1
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed
Age: 58
Residence: New Cumberland
Education: bachelor in education
Occupation: technology education teacher, retiring in June
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
The most important issue facing the district is how we come back from the pandemic. This has had an impact not only on the students and teachers, but the parents and the finances of the district. Students are going to need remediation as they try to catch up on content they missed out on due to less face-to-face instruction. Asynchronous learning bridges some of the gap, but our students are behind of where they should be. We need to adjust curriculum to help our students catch up. Our teachers need time to rewrite courses and to adjust what they are teaching to help our students make up what they missed. The district needs to support the teachers in every way they can to accomplish this.
Parents had to make major adjustments to their lives and work schedules to accommodate younger students. This has caused financial hardships for many families whether they had to cut back their hours due to not having anyone to be with their children, or if they lost their jobs due to the pandemic. We need, as a district, to be compassionate and cognizant of these burdens especially as we look at funding the district operations over the next few years.
Deborah Schwager
Seat: Region 1
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 70
Residence: Lemoyne
Education: bachelor’s in education from Kutztown University; principalship and reading specialist degree from Penn State
Occupation: former elementary and middle school teacher in West Shore School District and later administrator positions
Endorsements: Joseph Gargiulo, retired principal and director of secondary education
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
The most important issue is to protect the children and staff from the spreading of COVID-19. There are a number of safety steps schools should take: wearing face masks—all adults and children should wear face masks that cover the nose and mouth. This is best done through the appropriate modeling by the adults in the school. There must be safe distancing between 3 and 6 feet apart. (The staff must also follow these distances.) Schools should take advantage of outdoor spaces when possible. Schools should also be prepared to have some children, at any of the grade levels, feeling worried and scared about the pandemic. This is where school nurses and counselors will be most effective. Protocols should be established for taking temperatures. Staff and students must follow the schools’ cleaning procedures.
Remember that children come to school to learn — this is a time when the school curricula offer many other things to focus on as they follow these safety rules.
Abigail Tierney
Seat: Region 1
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 59
Residence: Lemoyne
Education: bachelor’s in English from Rollins College; Juris doctor from Dickinson School of Law; certified mediator from Justice Center of Atlanta
Occupation: small business owner and retired education attorney
Endorsements: Gilbert Parthemore, president of the West Shore Foundation, and Lemoyne Borough Council Member Kasha Griva
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Districts must keep their schools safe for their students, teachers, administrators and staff as more becomes known about COVID-19. Schools must stay current with new information and remain flexible to address the physical and mental health of their students and employees. Every person experienced the pandemic in their own way. Some people lost loved ones while others didn’t know anyone who was severely ill. Everyone returns to the classroom with their own needs. Appreciating these differences, while making everyone feel welcome and safe in school, is important.
School boards are in uncharted territory as they navigate post-pandemic budgets. Millions of dollars have been redirected to cyber charter schools, and revenue sources are still uncertain. Districts must watch carefully to be sure they are making fiscally responsible decisions as the future unfolds. Likewise, they can’t let the pandemic stop them in their tracks. Exciting work is underway in the West Shore School District as it moves through a Feasibility Plan that will make sure it has buildings for all students with modern climate control, security, accessibility and technology. The district should continue moving forward so its students have the schools and tools necessary to learn and grow into the 21st century.
Edward Fogel
Seat: Region 2
Political Party: Republican
Age: 71
Residence: Fairview Township
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
As more evidence keeps coming out that the COVID was not nearly as severe as originally expected, and major studies have all shown extremely low risk to students, I feel that the loss of education, tremendous emotional burdens and family social hardship, have far outweighed any possible safety concerns of having schools open. However, I also value individual rights over speculative government mandates. Therefore, I would have advocated for a hybrid approach from the start, so that families that were concerned about COVID would have their choice of schooling during this period.
As a corollary, fear has been a major factor in all our lives this past year. I see two ways to fight fear. First, open debate over opposing theories, which should have been part of of our schooling this year rather than censoring one side of the discussion. The other way would be from a religious perspective. I do not believe “God or not” should be part of the school’s responsibility, rather, rest with the parents. However, if we remove one religion from the school system, we should also remove all the other programs that promote various lifestyle or moral values in the name of inclusiveness or tolerance.
Think this would be a good time to get back to readin’, ‘ritin’, and ‘rithmatic.