With incumbent Dan Martin not on this year’s ballot for West Pennsboro Township supervisor, two Republicans are looking to take his seat on the board.

Rick Mains and Toby Monismith are looking to take the Republican nomination and head to the November election. There are no Democratic candidates on the primary ballot.

Neither Republican responded to a request for information.

