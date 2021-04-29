Primary Preview 2021: Upper Allen Township commissioner

Two Republican incumbents are looking to defend their seats against another candidate in their party’s primary, and the winners will face at least one other challenger in November.

Incumbents Ginnie Anderson and Richard Castranio are seeking re-election, while Republican newcomer Toby Swain is looking to unseat one of them in the May primary.

Democrat Karen Overly Smith is the only candidate on her ballot, though she could be joined by one other write-in candidate in the November election.

None of the Republican candidates returned a request for information for the Primary Preview.

