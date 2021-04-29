Primary Preview 2021: Shiremanstown Mayor

Shiremanstown Borough doesn’t often have contested races for its mayoral seat or borough council seats, but Republican voters will get the chance to pick from two candidates for mayor in this year’s primary.

Tammie Dailey

I have been a proud resident of our borough for almost 20 years and associated with borough governance since 2005 when I was elected to the Shiremanstown Borough Council. After serving our community for 11 years in that capacity, I was appointed mayor in April 2016 and later elected mayor in 2017. During that time I have been working diligently to ensure that our residents have the opportunity to enjoy public functions, such as our annual Easter egg hunt, our Halloween party, our Christmas tree lighting and our family movie night in the park. I also provide input on public projects, including street cleaning and maintenance and the borough’s property maintenance codes.