Primary Preview 2021: Shiremanstown Mayor

Shiremanstown Borough doesn’t often have contested races for its mayoral seat or borough council seats, but Republican voters will get the chance to pick from two candidates for mayor in this year’s primary.
Republican candidate Christopher Hoon did not respond to a request for information. Here is the other candidate for mayor:
Tammie Dailey
Political Party: Republican
Age: 63
Residence: Shiremanstown
Education: graduate of East Pennsboro High School and attended some college classes
What is the most important role of a mayor?
I have been a proud resident of our borough for almost 20 years and associated with borough governance since 2005 when I was elected to the Shiremanstown Borough Council. After serving our community for 11 years in that capacity, I was appointed mayor in April 2016 and later elected mayor in 2017. During that time I have been working diligently to ensure that our residents have the opportunity to enjoy public functions, such as our annual Easter egg hunt, our Halloween party, our Christmas tree lighting and our family movie night in the park. I also provide input on public projects, including street cleaning and maintenance and the borough’s property maintenance codes.
Keeping our residents safe and encouraging a sense of community is the most important role of a mayor. Our greatest challenge is to balance the borough’s core responsibilities, such as police and fire protection and maintaining our roads, storm drains and parks, and promoting community events while holding the line on real estate taxes.
I look forward to continuing my service to the borough residents and to ensure that our borough continues to be a great place to live.