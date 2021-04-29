Primary Preview 2021: Shippensburg Area School Board

The Shippensburg Area School Board is split into districts, and this year, only seats in District A and C are up for election.
While the race in District C is uncontested in the primary, there are three candidates for one open seat in District A. Due to two candidates cross filing and one candidate on the Democratic ballot, Democratic voters will vote among all three candidates while Republicans will only be able to vote among two.
Democrat Carolyn Forbes did not respond to a request for information. Here is a look at the other two candidates:
Stephanie Eberly
Political Party: cross-filed
Age: 38
Residence: Southampton Township
Occupation: nutrition counseling and office manager
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Currently, I would say the academic, emotional, mental and physical effects from the lack of in-person learning. Traditionally educators, school counselors and school psychologists relied heavily on in-person interactions to gauge and boost their students well-being. We have students struggling with the transition back to classrooms. The districts resources are stretched very thin—especially at the middle school level. We need to address our substitute teacher shortage. Currently guidance counselors are being pulled to cover lunch duties and substitute in classrooms instead of providing mental health, social work and counseling services for our students during this very stressful time.
Michael Lyman
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 51
Residence: Southampton Township
Education: bachelor’s in psychology; master’s of social work; doctorate in social work
Occupation: professor of social work at Shippensburg University
Website: www.facebook.com/lymanschoolbrd
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
The obvious answer here is the academic regression that occurred for many students over the past year, but that is only part of the answer. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus exposed many of the inequities that exist in our country. The pandemic clearly did not impact all public school students the same way.
Thus, to address the issues that the pandemic created, we have to have a more intentional approach to ensure that those students who have the greatest needs receive the most services. This will take creative work by teachers, administrators and other professionals, such as school counselors and social workers, to reach out and contact families who may have been isolated by the pandemic. They can then ensure that all families are included in whatever remediation efforts the district plans. However, this difficult moment is also a time for hope and optimism. Because of our newfound comfort with technology, we have an opportunity to incorporate those technologies into our typical classroom environment. The pandemic has also caused us as a district to look at infrastructure improvements that might enhance our academic environment and boost student outcomes. So, there is work to do in the future, but I am hopeful.