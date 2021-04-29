Primary Preview 2021: Shippensburg Area School Board

Michael Lyman

The obvious answer here is the academic regression that occurred for many students over the past year, but that is only part of the answer. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 virus exposed many of the inequities that exist in our country. The pandemic clearly did not impact all public school students the same way.

Thus, to address the issues that the pandemic created, we have to have a more intentional approach to ensure that those students who have the greatest needs receive the most services. This will take creative work by teachers, administrators and other professionals, such as school counselors and social workers, to reach out and contact families who may have been isolated by the pandemic. They can then ensure that all families are included in whatever remediation efforts the district plans. However, this difficult moment is also a time for hope and optimism. Because of our newfound comfort with technology, we have an opportunity to incorporate those technologies into our typical classroom environment. The pandemic has also caused us as a district to look at infrastructure improvements that might enhance our academic environment and boost student outcomes. So, there is work to do in the future, but I am hopeful.