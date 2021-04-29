 Skip to main content
Primary Preview 2021: North Middleton Township supervisor
North Middleton Township

Primary Preview 2021: North Middleton Township supervisor

Two Republicans currently on the North Middleton Township Board of Supervisors are looking to stay there, but will face each other in the Republican primary to attain a 6-year seat.

James Hare is looking to get re-elected to his seat, while Ronald Greenway is looking to get elected to the board after having been appointed to fill a seat in February 2020.

Though both men are currently on the board, only one 6-year seat is open. There is also a primary race for a 2-year seat on the board, but there are no candidates on either ballot for that seat.

Neither of the candidates responded to a request for information.

