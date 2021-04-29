Primary Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Borough Council

What is the most important issue your municipality is currently facing?

I believe that the most important issue facing our council is addressing the aging infrastructure. The issue is exacerbated by the semi-trucks that travel illegally through parts of our borough. Since being appointed to council this past summer, I have been a vocal advocate for addressing this longstanding problem. I believe it is essential to spend money in a fiscally responsible way, and the only way to make progress on addressing this issue is detailed planning to make improvements. Our residents work hard for their money, and it needs to be spent responsibly. My plan, if elected by my neighbors, is to make this a priority in my efforts on council.

Ron O’Neil

Political Party: Republican

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: bachelor’s in Bible from Lancaster Bible College; associate’s degree program in police science from HACC

Occupation: pastor of care at Daybreak Church

Mechanicsburg Borough is surrounded by fast growing communities that bring new neighbors, new commerce and new community opportunities. Because our borough strategically intersects with many of these growing communities, my desire is to help Mechanicsburg realize its full potential. Those of us who live in Mechanicsburg already know how desirable this community is to live, work and play. My primary goal as a borough council person would be to work with those in our community who see our potential as a community and want to do something about it.

