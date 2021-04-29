Primary Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Borough Council

The November election will see at least seven candidates running for four open seats on the Mechanicsburg Borough Council, but only the Republican ballot will be contested in this year’s primary.
Incumbents Rodney Whitcomb, Scott Pellman and Gary Weber are not on the ballots this year, and their absence has brought newcomers into the fold.
Three Democrats will likely earn their party’s nominations in the primary: Paulette Matthew, Laura Martin and Jenna Raniowski. Assuming no write-in candidates upset their chances, they will face four of the five Republicans currently on the primary ballot.
Republican candidates Bob Buhrig, Dustin Stoner and Mark Stoner did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other two candidates:
Joseph Richards Bucher
Political Party: Republican
Age: 29
Residence: Mechanicsburg
Education: bachelor’s in education and master’s from Shippensburg University
Occupation: third grade teacher at Cumberland Valley School District
Website: www.facebook.com/MrJoeBucher
What is the most important issue your municipality is currently facing?
I believe that the most important issue facing our council is addressing the aging infrastructure. The issue is exacerbated by the semi-trucks that travel illegally through parts of our borough. Since being appointed to council this past summer, I have been a vocal advocate for addressing this longstanding problem. I believe it is essential to spend money in a fiscally responsible way, and the only way to make progress on addressing this issue is detailed planning to make improvements. Our residents work hard for their money, and it needs to be spent responsibly. My plan, if elected by my neighbors, is to make this a priority in my efforts on council.
Ron O’Neil
Political Party: Republican
Residence: Mechanicsburg
Education: bachelor’s in Bible from Lancaster Bible College; associate’s degree program in police science from HACC
Occupation: pastor of care at Daybreak Church
What is the most important issue your municipality is currently facing?
Mechanicsburg Borough is surrounded by fast growing communities that bring new neighbors, new commerce and new community opportunities. Because our borough strategically intersects with many of these growing communities, my desire is to help Mechanicsburg realize its full potential. Those of us who live in Mechanicsburg already know how desirable this community is to live, work and play. My primary goal as a borough council person would be to work with those in our community who see our potential as a community and want to do something about it.