Primary Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Area School Board

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board is split into three geographic regions for its seats.

Of the three, Region 1 is uncontested in this year’s primary. However, Democratic voters will be able to choose from two candidates in Region 1, and Republican voters will be able to vote from two candidates in Region 3. The races are only contested on certain ballots because not all of the candidates cross-filed to be placed on both.

Neither of the Region 2 candidates—incumbent Joshua Rhodes and Democrat Jessica Henning—returned a request for information.

In Region 3, incumbent John Rupp Sr., did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other candidate in Region 3:

Sam Hepford

Political Party: Republican

Age: 70

Residence: Mechanicsburg

Education: bachelor’s from University of New Mexico; master’s of architecture from University of Houston

Occupation: retired architect

What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?