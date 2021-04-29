Primary Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Area School Board

The Mechanicsburg Area School Board is split into three geographic regions for its seats.
Of the three, Region 1 is uncontested in this year’s primary. However, Democratic voters will be able to choose from two candidates in Region 1, and Republican voters will be able to vote from two candidates in Region 3. The races are only contested on certain ballots because not all of the candidates cross-filed to be placed on both.
Neither of the Region 2 candidates—incumbent Joshua Rhodes and Democrat Jessica Henning—returned a request for information.
In Region 3, incumbent John Rupp Sr., did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other candidate in Region 3:
Sam Hepford
Political Party: Republican
Age: 70
Residence: Mechanicsburg
Education: bachelor’s from University of New Mexico; master’s of architecture from University of Houston
Occupation: retired architect
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
I do not accept the implied premise of the question. When we were children in the 1950s, we lived in fear of polio and the hydrogen bomb. Now are we to live in fear catching a virus? No. Life must go on. The CDC tells us that healthy children have an innate immune response and have a remote probability of contracting COVID-19 (SARS-Cov-2). A child’s immune system is so robust that even if they do come in contact with the virus, they rarely become symptomatic. COVID-19 is dangerous to persons with other co-morbidities. These include smoking, obesity, emphysema, an existing respiratory ailment such as TB, extreme old age or an otherwise compromised immune system.
School teachers rarely suffer with these co-morbities. For those who do, a reasonable accommodation can be made. Online learning is not the answer. Children should be in school on a normal five-day per week schedule. They must not be subject to the grinding burden of isolation. We should accept the science and act accordingly. And we must “keep calm and carry on” as previous generations did who faced far greater hazards than we face today.