Primary Preview 2021: Magisterial District Judge 09-3-03

The only magisterial district judge seat up for election this year in Cumberland County is the 09-3-03 seat that represents Dickinson Township, Mount Holly Springs Borough and South Middleton Township.
Current judge Susan Day is not seeking re-election, and three candidates have cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballots, seeking to replace her.
Here is a look at the three judicial candidates:
John Basial
Age: 52
Residence: South Middleton Township
Education: bachelor’s degree in political science and law degree from Duquesne University
Occupation: license attorney and currently government relations coordinator for the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Website: www.JohnBasial.com
Endorsements: Lou Capozzi, South Middleton Township Supervisor Shelly Capozzi, South Middleton Township Supervisor Bryan Gembusia, state Rep. Torren Ecker, Cumberland County Recorder of Deeds Tammy Shearer
What is the most important role of an MDJ?
The most important role of a magisterial district judge is to render justice fairly, promptly and impartially. A judge’s ruling should be based on the merits of your case, not who you are related to or who likes or dislikes you.
My ability to see all sides of an issue and my conflict resolution skills create outcomes that satisfy all parties. I have resolved many serious disputes without resorting to costly lawsuits.
I have private and public sector legal experience covering civil, criminal and family law. This broad-based legal experience gives me the ability to render sound rulings for those having their day in court.
An MDJ needs to have legal expertise so they are ready to work on day one.
A good judge looks at all circumstances of a case, understanding that sometimes there are alternatives to jail or fines particularly regarding juveniles.
A magisterial district judge bears great responsibility that comes with being the starting point of the judicial process. As a member of an independent judiciary, I will serve as one of society’s checks and balances against an often indifferent and confusing bureaucracy. I will always do so with fairness, impartiality and justice as my guides.
Daniel Freedman
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed on ballots
Age: 48
Residence: South Middleton Township
Education: enrolled for bachelor’s in organizational leadership at Columbia Southern University; certified in Pennsylvania Supreme Court Magisterial District Judge training; graduate of Northwestern University Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command, as well as US Army Military Police School, PA State Police/NCTC Polygraph School and PA MPOETC Police Academy
Occupation: Police officer/detective sergeant at Carlisle Police Department for past 23 years
Website: www.votefreedman2021.com
Endorsements: Cumberland County District Attorney M.L. “Skip” Ebert Jr., Cumberland County Sheriff Ronny Anderson, PA State Police FOP Keystone Lodge #41
What is the most important role of an MDJ?
The most important role of a magisterial district judge is to promote the confidence of others in themselves and their office, as well as the judicial system. Integrity, respect, understanding and compassion are all necessary to achieve this goal.
A magisterial district judge presides over many local issues. The MDJ must listen fairly and patiently to both sides of the matter before them and make rulings in accordance with the law. Most importantly, an MDJ must recognize that they are often dealing with people who are experiencing their first, and maybe only, interaction with the court system. For this reason, the MDJ must ensure that all parties are treated in a manner that establishes their faith in a just outcome.
John Shugars
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed
Age: 64
Residence: South Middleton Township
Education: Shippensburg University and Whittier College School of Law
Occupation: Attorney
Website: http://JohnForJustice.com
Endorsements: Chief Public Defender Michael Halkias; South Middleton Township Supervisor Ron Hamilton; Lori Mulholland, retired military from Carlisle; Ron Turo, attorney from Mount Holly Springs; Dennis Woodring, retired fire marshal and detective from Harrisburg
What is the most important role of an MDJ?
Simply, to be fair, to judge every dispute or question fairly and impartially. To further elaborate:
With COVID isolation, unemployment financial stress, kids learning from home, civil unrest, a rise in violence around us, tensions are disturbingly high: it is a perfect storm.
Certainly, recent events truly emphasize the need to not pre-judge, to follow facts, evidence, the law and to remain impartial. I will not only apply the law, but I will make sure of our community and human resources by adding recommendations for youth, addiction, marital counseling, financial resources, after-school programs, community service, various hotlines to utilize to assist in crime deterrence or de-escalation of stress in hopes of preventing serious events or repeat offenses.