Primary Preview 2021: Magisterial District Judge 09-3-03

The most important role of a magisterial district judge is to render justice fairly, promptly and impartially. A judge’s ruling should be based on the merits of your case, not who you are related to or who likes or dislikes you.

My ability to see all sides of an issue and my conflict resolution skills create outcomes that satisfy all parties. I have resolved many serious disputes without resorting to costly lawsuits.

I have private and public sector legal experience covering civil, criminal and family law. This broad-based legal experience gives me the ability to render sound rulings for those having their day in court.

An MDJ needs to have legal expertise so they are ready to work on day one.

A good judge looks at all circumstances of a case, understanding that sometimes there are alternatives to jail or fines particularly regarding juveniles.

A magisterial district judge bears great responsibility that comes with being the starting point of the judicial process. As a member of an independent judiciary, I will serve as one of society’s checks and balances against an often indifferent and confusing bureaucracy. I will always do so with fairness, impartiality and justice as my guides.

Daniel Freedman