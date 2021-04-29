Primary Preview 2021: Hopewell Township supervisor

There are two positions up for election this year on the Hopewell Township Board of Supervisors. One position is a 6-year seat and the other is a 2-year seat, and a number of candidates in this year’s primary are running for both seats.
Though there will be four names on the ballot for each race, the only candidates running for the seat are Republican. No Democrats are on the ballot in the May primary, though a write-in candidate could be nominated and make it to the general election in November.
For the 6-year seat, John Cover, Travis Ocker, Ian Wewer and Abner Zook are on the ballot, while in the 2-year seat race, incumbent Danny Forrester is looking to stay on the board against Cover, Wewer and Zook.
Only Cover returned a request for information for this year’s Primary Preview:
John Cover
Political Party: Republican
Age: 63
Residence: Hopewell Township
Education: graduate of Carlisle High School; associate’s degree in management
Occupation: owner and operator of Covers Auto Wreckers for 30 years
Endorsements: Sonny Bender
What is the most important issue your municipality is currently facing?
The most important issue I see our municipality is currently facing is a common trust between our supervisors and the community. We have many different cultures and backgrounds in our local community. I would like to bring integrity, fairness and honesty to the township table and use commonsense leadership to satisfy all complaints for all the backgrounds of people we represent.
I have 30 years of experience in repairing car issues to meet my customers’ satisfaction. Sometimes it takes several phone calls or attempts to find a solution best for all.
Hopewell Township needs leadership that will fight for them and with them to solve issues fairly. They also deserve a detailed explanation if a issue is brought to their attention.
It is time for a change in leadership—let’s make a difference together, help me become a voice for the people. We have a beautiful park and township; let me help you keep it that way.