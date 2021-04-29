Primary Preview 2021: Hopewell Township supervisor

What is the most important issue your municipality is currently facing?

The most important issue I see our municipality is currently facing is a common trust between our supervisors and the community. We have many different cultures and backgrounds in our local community. I would like to bring integrity, fairness and honesty to the township table and use commonsense leadership to satisfy all complaints for all the backgrounds of people we represent.

I have 30 years of experience in repairing car issues to meet my customers’ satisfaction. Sometimes it takes several phone calls or attempts to find a solution best for all.

Hopewell Township needs leadership that will fight for them and with them to solve issues fairly. They also deserve a detailed explanation if a issue is brought to their attention.

It is time for a change in leadership—let’s make a difference together, help me become a voice for the people. We have a beautiful park and township; let me help you keep it that way.

