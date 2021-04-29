Primary Preview 2021: East Pennsboro Township commissioner

While the November election is shaping up to be a highly competitive race for three open East Pennsboro Township commissioner seats, the only contested race in this year’s primary will be on the Republican ballot.
There are only three Democrats on the ballot for the May primary: Jennifer Mangan, Ryan Argot and David Fish—all looking to unseat incumbent Republicans. Commissioner Charley Gelb is not running for re-election for his seat.
There are four Republicans on the ballot, including two incumbents—Raymond Skip Magaro and Kristy Magaro. Neither of the incumbents, nor Republican Robert Martz, returned a request for information. Here is a look at the other Republican candidate on the ballot:
Ed Diehl
Political Party: Republican
Age: 62
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: training in electrical engineering and computer science at Penn State; project management from Project Management Institute; Lean Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt from U.S. Air Force
Occupation: retired chief master sergeant, U.S. Air Force civil service IT supervisor
What is the most important issue your municipality is currently facing?
The major issue I see is the impact of the past year of pandemic lockdowns on the local economy and future tax base consequences, specifically as they impact services delivered to township residents. Recent reduction/loss of several sources of business tax income will challenge efforts to maintain and improve quality of township services while holding taxes at the current level.
To have any chance at accomplishing this, the commissioners will need to focus efforts on determining what aspects of needed services are most desired by residents through elimination of process waste in order to extract as much value as possible from the available funds. A key factor for success will include clear and regular communication of what is being done to address these concerns and the risk analysis guiding any changes or mitigation actions. These are all activities with which I have accomplished extensive training and have practical experience.