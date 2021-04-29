Primary Preview 2021: East Pennsboro Township commissioner

The major issue I see is the impact of the past year of pandemic lockdowns on the local economy and future tax base consequences, specifically as they impact services delivered to township residents. Recent reduction/loss of several sources of business tax income will challenge efforts to maintain and improve quality of township services while holding taxes at the current level.

To have any chance at accomplishing this, the commissioners will need to focus efforts on determining what aspects of needed services are most desired by residents through elimination of process waste in order to extract as much value as possible from the available funds. A key factor for success will include clear and regular communication of what is being done to address these concerns and the risk analysis guiding any changes or mitigation actions. These are all activities with which I have accomplished extensive training and have practical experience.