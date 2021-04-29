Primary Preview 2021: East Pennsboro Area School Board

The East Pennsboro Area School Board has four seats up for election this year, and nine candidates are on primary ballots for those seats.
All but one of the candidates has cross-filed and will appear on both ballots.
Cross-filed candidates Linda Armstrong, Sharon Pallotta, David Crozier, Cindi Ward and Patti Gilbert did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other four candidates:
Stephen Chernov
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 41
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: bachelor’s in business management from Duquesne
Occupation: manager of provider data management at AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
In light of the pandemic, schools across the nation face the challenge of getting kids caught back up while also trying to ensure the safety of everyone in the schools. In East Pennsboro, specifically, we need to make sure we do all we can to provide the teachers the resources they need, and we need to provide the right tools to give our students the best chance to succeed. It has to start with making sure there is transparency and communication from the top down. There are definitely challenges and obstacles that need to be overcome to get there, but we have great students, teachers and a community that wants to help. With all that in place, I hope to help provide a voice on the board to help us get there.
Kristin Mitchem Hoover
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 43
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: graduate of East Pennsboro Area High School and University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy
Occupation: clinical pharmacy manager for Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance program
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Recovery. As a parent of two children in the East Pennsboro school system, I have first-hand knowledge of the impact of the past year on our students and the challenges we have to overcome. The impact of COVID-19 on our schools and the community as a whole cannot be understated. In addition, our district faces significant financial challenges post-COVID-19.
This has been a year of struggle for everyone—our students, our teachers, our administrators, our families and our community. We have all experienced some type of loss during this past year. Now, we have the opportunity to heal, to overcome these challenges while still maintaining health and safety. We need to meet our students where they are, help them recover academically, emotionally and socially. Students and staff will be challenged to address gaps from this past year, while continuing to move forward. We must recognize the individual challenges of students and families and offer individualized solutions. We must listen to our students, their teachers and their families; identify and implement best practices; and offer support and empathy to all.
Peter Patitsas
Political Party: Republican
Age: 36
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: bachelor’s from Juniata College; master’s from Penn State Smeal College of Business; medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
Occupation: doctor of emergency medicine
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
If a ship is on fire, you don’t put out the blaze by sinking the ship into the ocean. Our schools need to stay open for all grades. As a doctor working in the emergency department, I know first-hand the realities of the pandemic. I can provide a pulse of what is going on. What i can say is that it was a mistake to keep our kids out of school. Next, I look forward to determining the metrics for school rankings from “greatschools.org” and really honing in to improve them so that our kids are more prepared for life, our schools; rankings improve, and we build a more attractive community for new families.
Deborah Reeves
Political Party: cross-filed
Age: 61
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: bachelor’s in business administration with a secondary teaching certificate from Robert Morris University; master’s in information systems from Penn State
Occupation: recently retired as deputy secretary of administration at the PA Department of Education; currently corporate faculty at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
My decision to run for school board is grounded in my belief that quality education and fiscal responsibility ensure student achievement and community well-being. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on finances across the board. Many families and community members have struggled with job loss, state and local revenues are down, and many small businesses suffered severe revenue losses. Maintaining a solid educational environment is essential, but the school board must also ensure that the district budget is fiscally responsible and work to keep property taxes low.
Additionally, students have spent much of the past year in a remote learning environment. This has forced the need for both a strong curriculum and equitable access to technology and online learning for all students. I believe that helping to maintain a strong curriculum, both classroom and virtual, along with community and teacher input and engagement, will provide a solid environment for student success.