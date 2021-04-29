Primary Preview 2021: East Pennsboro Area School Board

Stephen Chernov

In light of the pandemic, schools across the nation face the challenge of getting kids caught back up while also trying to ensure the safety of everyone in the schools. In East Pennsboro, specifically, we need to make sure we do all we can to provide the teachers the resources they need, and we need to provide the right tools to give our students the best chance to succeed. It has to start with making sure there is transparency and communication from the top down. There are definitely challenges and obstacles that need to be overcome to get there, but we have great students, teachers and a community that wants to help. With all that in place, I hope to help provide a voice on the board to help us get there.