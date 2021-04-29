Primary Preview 2021: Cumberland Valley School Board

Cumberland Valley School District’s school board is split into three regions where voters choose their representatives.
In this year’s primary, the Silver Spring Township region’s race is uncontested, but there are contested primary races for one Middlesex & Monroe township seat and for two open Hampden Township seats.
The Middlesex & Monroe race is only contested on the Democratic primary because only one of the candidates cross-filed.
There are four candidates vying for the two Hampden seats, though only three cross-filed, with one remaining candidate listed only on the Democratic ballot May 18.
Three of the four Hampden candidates—Bud Shaffner, Melanie Little and John Way—did not return a request for information.
Here is a look at each of the Cumberland Valley School Board candidates:
Susan Drummer
Seat: Middlesex & Monroe Township
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 65
Residence: Middlesex Township
Education: graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and Purdue Global University
Occupation: senior project manager for a health care company
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
What I believe are the school issues important to address in light of the pandemic is engagement of the students because they become passive watching a screen and do not have that social interaction. The social aspect is important as school helps them build relationships. The health and wellness for those who do not have adequate food or housing. Anxiety among athletes is higher as they are confined or restricted to limit activities and social interactions. Sports provide structure and a good place to relieve stress. This can create mental health issues that didn’t exist before. Mental health issues are critical to recognize and provide the resources to help those in need.
Greg Rausch
Seat: Middlesex & Monroe Township
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed
Age: 58
Residence: Middlesex Township
Education: graduate of Cumberland Valley School District; bachelor’s in behavioral science from Penn State
Occupation: safety compliance adviser at Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission; current school board member
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
As school directors, we need to evaluate how we educate our children. The pandemic forced us to look at what future educational programming will be like. School districts need to not only address opening buildings but also provide online educational opportunities. Whether online or face-to-face, teaching staff should be allowed to focus on instruction and getting all students caught up on their learning and reaching their educational benchmarks.
An additional issue would be financing. The pandemic has severely impacted operational revenue and expenses. Dialogue needs to be opened with our legislature to address unfunded mandates and cyber school funding formulas that financially crippled our schools during the pandemic.
Michael Gossert
Seat: Hampden Township
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed
Age: 55
Residence: Hampden Township
Education: bachelor’s degree in public policy from Penn State; master’s of public administration from Shippensburg University
Occupation: veteran of U.S. Marine Corps; currently self-employed consultant at Keystone Business Connections LLC; current school board member
Endorsements: Hampden Township Republican Association
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Throughout the pandemic, Cumberland Valley was one of a few schools in the state which opened fully for our elementary school students and a hybrid for our secondary students. Our issues were plenty but we met each challenge with a solution. We recognized that in order for our students to succeed we needed to remain open, and our parents supported us completely.
Most notable issues were providing every student with a computer and the budgetary impacts of that, along with our district continuing to grow at a significant pace. Through all this we continued to look at managing our growth with the development of the 9th grade academy, which beginning in the fall will be the newly renovated former Good Hope Middle School.
Through all of the noise we needed to remain calm and get out of the way of our administrators. The complexities this pandemic created in education were and are enormous, and we will never fully grasp its impacts on students, teachers and families. If there is ever a time for experienced leadership, it is now.