Primary Preview 2021: Cumberland Valley School Board

What I believe are the school issues important to address in light of the pandemic is engagement of the students because they become passive watching a screen and do not have that social interaction. The social aspect is important as school helps them build relationships. The health and wellness for those who do not have adequate food or housing. Anxiety among athletes is higher as they are confined or restricted to limit activities and social interactions. Sports provide structure and a good place to relieve stress. This can create mental health issues that didn’t exist before. Mental health issues are critical to recognize and provide the resources to help those in need.