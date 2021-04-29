Primary Preview 2021: Carlisle Mayor

With Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott not seeking re-election this year, two Democrats are looking to take up the mantle.
No Republican candidates are on the ballot for the primary, so only Democratic voters in Carlisle will be able to pick a balloted candidate. Should a write-in candidate take the Republican nomination, the winner of the Democratic primary could see a contested race in November.
Here is a look at the two candidates on the ballot:
Gerald Johnson
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 43
Residence: Carlisle
Education: graduate of Edward W. Bok Technical High School; attended Cheney University for communications and hotel management
Occupation: retired from working at Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission; former professional wrestler
What is the most important role of a mayor?
The most important role to me as a mayor is to run his or her city/town to the fullest of their ability. My personal reasons for running for mayor is I want to build a sports complex in this area. I believe that Carlisle has untapped talent for sports and business, and together we can bring the world to Carlisle. I would very much love your support and vote. I’m Gerald Johnson and I’m bringing the world to Carlisle!
Sean Shultz
Political Party: Democrat
Age: 47
Residence: Carlisle
Education: bachelor’s from Penn State; juris doctor from Penn State Dickinson School of Law
Website: www.seanshultz.com
Endorsements: Mayor Tim Scott, Carlisle Area Democratic Committee
What is the most important role of a mayor?
Delivering experienced servant-leadership with authenticity and transparency is the most important role as mayor. The next mayor will face challenges that are not to be taken lightly. People’s lives and livelihoods stand in the balance.
I am the only candidate for mayor with experience in municipal and Carlisle Borough government. As the former president of borough council and the current deputy mayor, I am also the only candidate who has experience specific to the role of mayor. My service on borough council and volunteer boards has given me experience that can help catalyze opportunity and success of all our residents. As part of a team with the mayor and fellow council members, we have a record of success on issues that have improved the lives of Carlisle residents, most recently in our flexible, responsive approach aiding businesses and residents through the pandemic while also addressing racial equity and climate change.