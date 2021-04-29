Primary Preview 2021: Carlisle Mayor

Sean Shultz

Delivering experienced servant-leadership with authenticity and transparency is the most important role as mayor. The next mayor will face challenges that are not to be taken lightly. People’s lives and livelihoods stand in the balance.

I am the only candidate for mayor with experience in municipal and Carlisle Borough government. As the former president of borough council and the current deputy mayor, I am also the only candidate who has experience specific to the role of mayor. My service on borough council and volunteer boards has given me experience that can help catalyze opportunity and success of all our residents. As part of a team with the mayor and fellow council members, we have a record of success on issues that have improved the lives of Carlisle residents, most recently in our flexible, responsive approach aiding businesses and residents through the pandemic while also addressing racial equity and climate change.