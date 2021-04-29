Primary Preview 2021: Carlisle Area School Board

There are four open seats on the Carlisle Area School Board, and there are six candidates running for those positions.
All six candidates in the primary have cross-filed and will appear on both ballots.
Candidate Jeff Stirkey did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other five candidates:
Joanna Birchett
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 50
Residence: North Middleton Township
Education: master’s in education; pursuing doctoral degree in educational leadership at Liberty University
Occupation: executive director/founder of Kidz 4 The Future Learning Academy LLC
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Without a doubt, we are just trying to recover from the pandemic, and as our district is reopening their doors for full days of face-to-face learning in the classroom, we have to face the fact there are so many students that have declined in their work due to the virtual learning. There will need to be a recovery of lost achievements to get them back on track.
Another important issue is the budget. Why? Because looking ahead at the bigger picture, the magnitude of cost pressure to come will far outweigh even the costs that our school district has incurred so far. So, for me, the budget and student achievement would definitely be my two points of importance.
Sue Bower
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 50
Residence: North Middleton Township
Occupation: Moral, Welfare, Recreation assistant
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
When I first read this question, I immediately thought of the students attending Carlisle Virtual Academy (CVA). After speaking with families and our superintendent, I learned Carlisle contracts out the program. Carlisle has little to no control over the curriculum being taught. I have found the curriculum does not line up to in-person learning. The subject matter which is being taught the first semester at CVA isn’t the same subject matter being taught in-person. If a student needs to switch to or from CVA for a number of reasons, the student could have a terrible time adjusting.
After review of the current school budget and another discussion with the superintendent, running an online school program within the district curriculum would actually save the district money. It would also ensure all our students are being taught by Carlisle Area School District teachers. This would bring more teaching, IT and administration jobs to Carlisle.
Rick Coplen
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 62
Residence: Dickinson Township
Education: bachelor’s from U.S. Military Academy; master’s of public administration from Princeton University
Occupation: professor at U.S. Army War College; adjunct professor at Elizabethtown College
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
The pandemic presents challenges and exciting opportunities in our Carlisle Area School District (CASD) and community! Our core challenge is helping all our students learn, at or above grade level, while staying physically and mentally healthy. Our tremendous opportunities include building on the powerful instructional and technological insights gained so as to create the most individualized, innovative and effective educational experiences possible for all our children.
While some students struggled to learn, others thrived during the pandemic. Working together, our students, teachers, parents and community can help all our children recover whatever learning they lost and inspire achievement of their fullest potential as life-long learners, earners and citizens. Our CASD board should continue to fully invest in healthy 21st century classroom learning environments, materials, technology, facilities (academic, athletic, arts and music) and teaching techniques for all our children.
Additionally, our CASD board should fully engage our community, reinforcing our schools’ longstanding roles as a hub for education, food security, safety, social interaction and fun. We can facilitate this community collaboration while modeling behavior that communicates dignity and respect for all. In so doing, we will help “teach our children well” and send a powerful message of equity in our commUNITY!
Anne Lauritzen
Political Party: cross-filed
Age: 57
Residence: Dickinson Township
Education: bachelor’s and master’s in education from College of William & Mary
Occupation: director of operations and strategic planning at Partnership for Career Development
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Remediation, restoration and resilience. Academic remediation is vital. Steps to help students who struggle the most are underway, and we should continue to enhance these efforts with robust tutoring and mentoring programs. We must keep in mind that all our students have lost instructional time and require remediation and confidence-building on some level. School leadership should also focus on a holistic view of what our students and staff need – addressing mental health issues and a restoration of spirit and sense of community are imperative in moving forward in a positive and productive way.
While addressing dire remediation needs, we can do our students a world of good by emphasizing resilience, and reinforcing what they perhaps have learned this year, such as gains in ability to work independently, as well as increased technology, collaborative and communication skills. Early studies show that schools building on student strengths in these areas – emphasizing resilience—have found it easier to begin addressing instructional gaps. Resilience is not a “Pollyanna” approach of pretending all is well while real problems linger. Resilience is a lifelong skill we can teach our students, and one that will help them succeed in navigating challenges well into adulthood.
David Miller
Political Party: cross-filed
Age: 52
Residence: Dickinson Township
Education: doctorate
Occupation: clinical child psychologist
Website: Facebook page at Dr. David Miller for Carlisle School Board
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
Some of the most important issues for the school board to address during this pandemic include: safety of students and teachers, safely resuming in-person education for all grades, strengthening the quality of the current online teaching model, and enhancing social and emotional wellness.
As a parent with three children attending district schools, the physical safety of students and teachers is critically important. The current Carlisle school board has done a credible job implementing effective physical safety measures. However, the online model is not working for many children, and parents are strained. All grades could be safely back in the classroom and the online education model needs strengthened for those who prefer this model or cannot attend in person due to medical or other conditions.
In addition, as a clinical child psychologist, I am passionate about enhancing and further developing social and emotional wellness programs within the school district. There has been a 30-40% increase in anxiety, depression, social isolation and loneliness since the pandemic. Many students are also academically failing. I see the struggles children and teens in our community are enduring and would like to work with the board to address these issues.