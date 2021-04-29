Primary Preview 2021: Carlisle Area School Board

Another important issue is the budget. Why? Because looking ahead at the bigger picture, the magnitude of cost pressure to come will far outweigh even the costs that our school district has incurred so far. So, for me, the budget and student achievement would definitely be my two points of importance.

Sue Bower

Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed

Age: 50

Residence: North Middleton Township

Occupation: Moral, Welfare, Recreation assistant

What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?

When I first read this question, I immediately thought of the students attending Carlisle Virtual Academy (CVA). After speaking with families and our superintendent, I learned Carlisle contracts out the program. Carlisle has little to no control over the curriculum being taught. I have found the curriculum does not line up to in-person learning. The subject matter which is being taught the first semester at CVA isn’t the same subject matter being taught in-person. If a student needs to switch to or from CVA for a number of reasons, the student could have a terrible time adjusting.