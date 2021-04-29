Primary Preview 2021: Camp Hill School Board

Six candidates are looking to fill four open seats on the Camp Hill School Board.
All candidates are cross-filed for the race and will appear on both party’s ballots in the May 18 primary.
Incumbent board member Gregory Lamay did not return a request for information. Here is a look at the other five candidates:
Josceylon Buchs
Political Party: Democrat, but cross-filed
Age: 45
Residence: Camp Hill
Education: bachelor’s in psychology from Shippensburg University; certification in elementary education from Wilson College; master’s in business administration from Messiah University
Occupation: vice president of talent development for Select Medical Corporation; previously worked in human resources in health care for more than 20 years
Website: www.facebook.com/buchs4schoolboard
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
There are several school issues that are important to address in a pandemic, too many to cover, but I chose three. I believe safety is first and foremost: for teachers, administration, support staff, students and their families. In my experience in health care, we know that disinfecting surfaces, temperature checks, enhanced ventilation and masking are all important. These safety measures must continue, and we must be diligent, until we are at a point where the pandemic is no longer an imminent threat to our community.
Secondly, I think enhanced use of technology and virtual learning is here to stay and that there is real opportunity here to question the old constructs through which public education was delivered. We need to continue to support our teachers and schools in these advancements. Lastly, we certainly experienced how critical it is to have our children in school, not only in order to have access to their teachers and the resources that they need in order to succeed, but for the social and emotional well-being of the children. In ongoing support, I believe that there needs to be an enhanced focus on the mental health resources and support provided to our kids.
Melanie Gurgiolo
Political Party: cross-filed
Age: 50
Residence: Camp Hill
Education: bachelor’s in elementary education
Occupation: education director at Mount Calvary Episcopal Church
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
COVID-19 has caused the disruption of typical instructional methods and impacted interactions between students and their teachers and peers, and the effects of these changes must be understood and accounted for as we move forward. In addition to its educational impact, the pandemic has presented financial challenges, as the district must devote resources and attention to observing sanitizing, masking and distancing protocols for in-person instruction while acquiring the necessary technology to provide effective remote instruction, and also absorb the loss of funding that accompanies students leaving the district to access in-person or remote instruction elsewhere.
To remain a thriving, independent school district, we must always be mindful of the fiscal and budgetary ramifications of all decisions, including those related to COVID-19. The mission of the Camp Hill School District will always be to provide a quality education and a positive experience for each of its students, and the pandemic has challenged the district to achieve this mission while also ensuring the safety of its students and staff under continuously evolving conditions. With that in mind, we are grateful to our teachers, staff, students, families, administrators and the Lion Foundation for their support as we all work through this unprecedented situation.
David LaTorre
Political Party: Republican, but cross-filed
Age: 51
Residence: Camp Hill
Education: bachelor’s degree from St. Francis University; master’s degree from Ball State University
Occupation: principal of La Torre Communications
Website: Facebook @LaTorreSchoolBoard
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
A parent of a district graduate and fourth grader, I want to bring a commonsense approach to governance.
Return our Children to School: Science is clear. It’s time to get our children back to school every day — and make sure they stay there for the entire 2021-22 school year, while being respectful of our teachers and families with health concerns.
Put our Children First: In all things, our children must be the first consideration. The school district is here to educate them. This is a sacred trust.
Emphasize Responsible Budgeting: Our families live within their means — so must our school district. At a time when we have $5 million in our Rainy Day Fund, we can avoid tax increases and continue to provide a high-quality public education to our children.
Build Consensus: Camp Hill is a wonderful place to call home where neighbors come together to move our community forward. Using that same approach, I’ll seek respectful dialogue to solve our school district’s greatest challenges.
Improve Transparency: There simply isn’t enough communication between the public, board and school district administration. It’s time to fix this and make sure taxpayers have more opportunities to interact with the district and board.
Karen Mallah
Political Party: cross-filed
Age: 51
Residence: Camp Hill
Education: bachelor’s from Barnard College; master’s in clinical psychology and doctorate in clinical psychology with emphasis in child development from University of Denver
Occupation: senior director of quality management for statewide behavioral health services
Endorsements: Camp Hill Democrats
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
We have had more than a year of physical distancing, social isolation and attention to poignant, and often painful, racial discourse. A deliberate focus on educational equity and inclusion can increase our children’s individual feelings of belonging and collective sense of community, as they come back together in school and venture out again within, and outside of, Camp Hill.
Our Camp Hill youth are amazing, and our schools have so much to offer! As a Camp Hill parent and homeowner since 2010, I have seen the positive, local impact of our caring community. As a psychologist working in continuous quality improvement, I believe we can take the next step to even better prepare our students for informed and meaningful citizenship in our diverse, global world.
I want to work with the school administration, faculty and staff, along with the students, their families and the community to implement equity-focused practices that will lead to 1. a healthier and more positive school culture and climate, 2. more comprehensive and diverse course curricula, 3. the hiring and retention of diverse faculty and staff over time and 4. increased opportunities that foster student confidence, understanding and self-awareness.
Pete Regan
Political Party: cross-filed
Residence: Camp Hill
Education: master of fine arts
Occupation: sales
What school issues are important to address in light of the pandemic?
The most important issue to address in light of the pandemic is that of developing and implementing a safe and fiscally sane plan to ensure that our school’s stay open for our students five days a week.
Camp Hill’s current school board leadership was unable and unwilling to develop a plan for 5-day a week in-person schooling, and the physical, emotional, mental and economic impact of this inability has devastated Camp Hill’s children and taxpayers. Numerous families were forced to pull their children out of our system in order to enroll them in private school. Many of these families moved out of our district.
The board’s failure to act (and communicate with stakeholders) has led to major divisions in our community and a health and economic toll the likes of which we’ve never seen before. Options in this environment are important (including virtual), however our focus most always be on in-person schooling.
We need a plan to play catch-up ASAP, both educationally and economically. As a school board director, I will lead the way to get this done for our families.