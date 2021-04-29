Primary Preview 2021: Camp Hill School Board

Secondly, I think enhanced use of technology and virtual learning is here to stay and that there is real opportunity here to question the old constructs through which public education was delivered. We need to continue to support our teachers and schools in these advancements. Lastly, we certainly experienced how critical it is to have our children in school, not only in order to have access to their teachers and the resources that they need in order to succeed, but for the social and emotional well-being of the children. In ongoing support, I believe that there needs to be an enhanced focus on the mental health resources and support provided to our kids.