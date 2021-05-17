You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Presley is a petite outgoing happy hound!! She is... View on PetFinder
Presley is a petite outgoing happy hound!! She is... View on PetFinder
The names on the list include some of the earliest students enrolled at Carlisle.
A Carlisle man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon, according to State Police at Newport.
Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria, a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.
The CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues.
“By advocating for policies that would effectively undermine women’s sports, the borough would violate its own ordinance. HB972 is not a bill of exclusion, but one of protection," Gleim said.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Upper Allen, as well as two crashes in Perry County that resulted in drivers being flown to the hospital.
Today's Sentinel police log includes chicks found in pet carrier in Upper Allen, an assault arrest in Lemoyne and a crash investigation in Perry County.
Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole helped lead the Cumberland Valley girls to a Mid-Penn Championship title win Saturday, while the boys finished third as a team. Carlisle girls tied for second as a team.
Wolf's stopped Wednesday morning at the Silver Spring Community Fire Hall, where he was joined by Democratic Cumberland County Commissioner Jean Foschi and Silver Spring Township Fire President Doug McDonald.
