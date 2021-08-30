 Skip to main content
PPL reports power outage in east end of Carlisle area
PPL reports power outage in east end of Carlisle area

PPL outage 8/30/2021

Map via PPL

 Zachary Hoopes

PPL is reporting a power outage affecting nearly 1,300 customers in eastern Carlisle as well as Middlesex and South Middleton townships. Service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Aug. 30.

