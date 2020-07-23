Politics drive views of US response to 2 Oregon standoffs

Parker, who’s running for Idaho state Senate, has some concerns about the federal response to protests in Portland and elsewhere.

“It makes me uncomfortable, sure,” he said. He worries that videos appearing to show U.S. agents grabbing people off the street and whisking them away in unmarked cars could mean people are being arrested without probable cause.

Still, he doesn’t necessarily oppose U.S. agencies taking action.

“If Portland isn’t going to protect its police department or the federal building or what have you, I could see them having to,” Parker said.

Parker, who was in eastern Oregon during the 2016 occupation but said he didn’t take part, criticized the difference in the Democratic governor’s reactions to the federal response then and now.

Gov. Kate Brown has compared the presence of federal agents at the Portland protests to pouring gasoline on a fire.

“This a democracy, not a dictatorship. We cannot have secret police abducting people in unmarked vehicles. I can’t believe I have to say that to the President of the United States,” she tweeted.