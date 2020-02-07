Police say homicide suspect took victim to hospital in Uber

PHILADELPHIA — A man accused of beating his girlfriend to death and calling an Uber to take her to a hospital was charged with murder, according to police records.
Police said Nicholas Forman buckled Sabrina Harooni’s injured body into an Uber on Monday and had the driver take them to a hospital.
Harooni, 22, of Gilbertsville, was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries to her face, head and neck.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined Harooni’s death was a homicide.
Forman, 23, of Collegeville, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first- and third-degree murder.
Forman has denied the charges and said Harooni had been attacked by a group of women.
The affadavit details another account from an Uber driver who drove the couple home and told police that the couple got into a heated dispute regarding text messages from Harooni’s ex-boyfriend.
Police found a video on Forman’s cellphone including an audio and video recording shortly before midnight Sunday that appeared to show Harooni unresponsive and lying on her back. Steele said a man’s voice can be heard saying, “This is what a cheating liar gets.”
Authorities told the Associated Press on Friday that they don’t know if Forman has an attorney yet or if will be appointed a public defender. As police were taking him to prison on Thursday, he told journalists he was innocent and cursed at them.