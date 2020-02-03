Police: No reason to think shot that hit boy was intentional

INDIANA, Pa. — State police say they believe the father of a 4-month-old boy fired a shot that wounded the child in a western Pennsylvania apartment over the weekend, but they have no reason to believe he meant to do so.

Police in Indiana County said officers were sent to the White Township unit shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday and found the boy with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Police said Monday they believe the 21-year-old father fired a single round from a 9mm handgun that struck the child, but troopers “do not have any reason to believe that this was an intentional discharge of the firearm."

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation will be sent to Indiana County prosecutors for review after it is completed.

