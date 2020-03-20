Police: Deadly shooting at motel occurred after drug deal

LANCASTER — A shooting at a motel in Lancaster County that left a man dead and another wounded occurred after a drug deal, authorities said.

East Lampeter Township police said Tyler Elian Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 19, and Joshua Joaquin Luciano, 19, both of Lancaster, face numerous charges, including criminal homicide, conspiracy and aggravated assault. It wasn’t known Friday if either man has retained an attorney.

The shooting at the motel on Old Philadelphia Pike outside Lancaster occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. A 22-year-old Lancaster man died from his wounds, while a 25-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen remained hospitalized Friday. Their names have not been released. Authorities have not released further details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.

