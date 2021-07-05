Pogacar keeps control of Tour de France, Roglic drops out

UAE Team Emirates rider Pogacar has a lead of 2:01 over O’Connor in the general classification ahead of the first rest day on Monday.

Pogacar had doubts toward the end of the stage.

“I was scared that I might lose the yellow jersey just the day before the rest day,” Pogacar said. “I’m happy to keep it.”

Van der Poel held the yellow jersey for six days but relinquished it to Pogacar on Saturday.

“We decided with the team that it’s in my best interests to quit the race and focus on the Olympics now,” the Dutch rider said after pulling out.

Roglic crashed badly during Monday’s third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian rider would focus on new goals.

“We took the decision all together with the team, it doesn’t make sense to continue,” Roglic said.

Roglic performed well in Friday’s time trial, but suffered in the 151-kilometer (94-mile) route from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand on Saturday, when Pogacar seized control of the race. Roglic was already almost 40 minutes behind his compatriot before Sunday’s stage.