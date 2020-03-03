PIAA Girls Basketball Previews: Breaking down the matchups Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg and Trinity face in their openers

Friday and Saturday marks the beginning of a two-week march to Hershey’s Giant Center to crown six PIAA girls basketball champions.

Cumberland County has three teams still playing meaningful hoops, all of which made state tournament appearances a year ago — Cumberland Valley in Class 6A, Mechanicsburg in Class 5A and Trinity in 3A.

That trio missed out on District 3 gold this year but are three teams more than capable of making a state run during this five-round tournament.

Cumberland Valley “hosts” Upper Dublin on Friday in perhaps the tightest of the three local matchups. Mechanicsburg, which looked like a district championship contender before falling in the semis, opens Saturday with a two-win District 12 team. And Trinity kicks things off Friday with an interesting matchup.

Let’s preview what’s ahead in their respective openers.

From here on out it’s win or go home.

