PIAA ends winter championships, cutting short Wildcats' run

Talia Gilliard, who I called The Hulk on Twitter earlier in the game for her incredible ability to play better when she's angry, drained the game-tying and winning free throws with 10.3 seconds left to beat Springfield-Delco 35-34. It was a Hulkian effort for a guard who had logged insane minutes all year and was clearly showing fatigue by this point in the year.
The win was euphoric for a program that fell a game short of a first ever district championship appearance a week earlier and had started the season 20-0.
But what followed was weeks of heartbreak and stress. The PIAA shut down the winter championships the next morning, and a month later the season was called off entirely.
Mechanicsburg never got to finish that historic run. We never got to find out how far they could go.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!