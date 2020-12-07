 Skip to main content
PIAA ends winter championships, cutting short Wildcats' run

PIAA ends winter championships, cutting short Wildcats' run

Mechanicsburg Twin Valley 3.JPG

Mechanicsburg’s Logan Nutt, left, drives the ball around Twin Valley’s Sophia Rasiul during the first quarter in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals Tuesday at Mechanicsburg High School.

Talia Gilliard, who I called The Hulk on Twitter earlier in the game for her incredible ability to play better when she's angry, drained the game-tying and winning free throws with 10.3 seconds left to beat Springfield-Delco 35-34. It was a Hulkian effort for a guard who had logged insane minutes all year and was clearly showing fatigue by this point in the year. 

The win was euphoric for a program that fell a game short of a first ever district championship appearance a week earlier and had started the season 20-0. 

But what followed was weeks of heartbreak and stress. The PIAA shut down the winter championships the next morning, and a month later the season was called off entirely.

Mechanicsburg never got to finish that historic run. We never got to find out how far they could go.

