PIAA ends winter championships, cutting short Wildcats' run

Talia Gilliard, who I called The Hulk on Twitter earlier in the game for her incredible ability to play better when she's angry, drained the game-tying and winning free throws with 10.3 seconds left to beat Springfield-Delco 35-34. It was a Hulkian effort for a guard who had logged insane minutes all year and was clearly showing fatigue by this point in the year.

The win was euphoric for a program that fell a game short of a first ever district championship appearance a week earlier and had started the season 20-0.

But what followed was weeks of heartbreak and stress. The PIAA shut down the winter championships the next morning, and a month later the season was called off entirely.

Mechanicsburg never got to finish that historic run. We never got to find out how far they could go.

