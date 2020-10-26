PIAA Class Golf Team Championships results for Oct. 26

PIAA Golf Team Championships
Oct. 26, at Heritage Hills Golf Results
Team Scores
Boys Class 3A
1. Cathedral Prep, 297; T2. Unionville, 302; T2. Liberty, 302; 4. Frnaklin Regional, 305; 5. Abington Heights, 321; 6. Wilson, 327
Boys Class 2A
1. Scranton Prep, 300; 2. Sewickley Academy, 307; 3. North East, 323; 4. Devon Prep, 325; 5. Boiling Springs, 336; 6. West Shamokin, 337
Girls Class 3A
1. Unionville, 304; 2. Peters Township, 310; 3. McDowell, 323; 4. Cumberland Valley, 333; 5. Scranton Prep, 370
Girls Class 2A
1. North East, 313; 2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 319; 3. Elk Lake, 337; 4. Westmont Hilltop, 379
