PIAA Class Golf Team Championships results for Oct. 26
agate
Mid-Penn Golf

PIAA Golf Team Championships

Oct. 26, at Heritage Hills Golf Results

Team Scores

Boys Class 3A

1. Cathedral Prep, 297; T2. Unionville, 302; T2. Liberty, 302; 4. Frnaklin Regional, 305; 5. Abington Heights, 321; 6. Wilson, 327

Boys Class 2A

1. Scranton Prep, 300; 2. Sewickley Academy, 307; 3. North East, 323; 4. Devon Prep, 325; 5. Boiling Springs, 336; 6. West Shamokin, 337

Girls Class 3A

1. Unionville, 304; 2. Peters Township, 310; 3. McDowell, 323; 4. Cumberland Valley, 333; 5. Scranton Prep, 370

Girls Class 2A

1. North East, 313; 2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 319; 3. Elk Lake, 337; 4. Westmont Hilltop, 379

