PIAA Boys Basketball Previews: Breaking down the matchups Shippensburg, Northern, Trinity and Camp Hill face in their openers

All eyes in the region will be on Chance Westry and the Trinity Shamrocks.

The sophomore reached eye-opening heights last year as a rookie when he dropped 40 points in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball championship loss to Lincoln Park.

Now Westry — a freshly minted 1,000-point scorer — and the seven-time District 3 champion ‘Rocks begin their march to perhaps a return visit to Hershey’s Giant Center in two weeks.

Trinity will not be alone. Neighborhood rival Camp Hill is hungry to make an equally long run this year after a short stint a year ago.

And the Sentinel area also features Shippensburg and Northern in Class 5A, a pair of Mid-Penn Colonial teams with a ton of athleticism but challenging matchups ahead. Can the Polar Bears’ ride the 3-pointer on a deep run? Can the Greyhounds’ youth take an important mental step forward in the biggest games of the season?

All four teams kick off their state tournament runs Friday and Saturday in win-or-go-home games from here on out.

Let’s preview their opening rounds.

