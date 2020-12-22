Phyllis W. Lightner, 91, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1929 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Walter F. Nickel, Sr. and Martha E. (Waldron) Nickel and the widow of Glen A. Lightner, Jr. who died in 2008. Phyllis was a homemaker and a former store owner and bus driver. She was a former member of Brethren in Christ Church, Carlisle. She is survived her children, Glen A. Lightner, III and Terri Lightner both of Mt. Holly Springs and Portia DeLancey of Carlisle, one sister Pauline St. Pierre of Melbourne, FL, four grandchildren, Glen A. Lightner, IV, Jason P. Delp, Clair DeLancey and Amy DeLancey, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. An inurnment service for Phyllis and her late husband will take place in the spring of 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.
Phyllis W. Lightner
Related to this story
Most Popular
State Police issue three notices of violations in Harrisburg region for COVID-19 mitigation noncompliance
Officers visited 84 establishments over the week to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.
Local churches, the Carlisle Police Department, Project SHARE and volunteers will distribute over 30,000 pounds of food on Monday outside the Police Department at 240 Lincoln St. in Carlisle.
2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason
Micah Brubaker could run and throw, but most importantly he spearheaded Mechanicsburg consecutive playoff berths, earning our POTY. Find out where other locals landed on this year's All-Sentinel team.
The Harrisburg region received the highest number of COVID-19 mitigation violations over the weekend, even though the number of establishments checked were fewer than other parts of the state.
2020 All-Sentinel Field Hockey Team: Northern junior, Duke commit Brynn Crouse earns Player of the Year
Northern's Brynn Crouse scored 32 goals and dished out 10 assists, strong numbers in a normal year, to earn POTY. Find out where other locals landed on this year's All-Sentinel team.
DOH: Cumberland County reaches 250 total COVID-19 deaths in Saturday's report; 198 new cases reported
Cumberland County reported five more deaths from COVID-19, with a test positivity rate of 45.9%. Hospitalizations in the county saw little change from Friday's report.
A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Carlisle Borough Council meeting to consider a request for an intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license from Lemoyne to Carlisle.
Police said the woman created a distraction while the man stole the victim's wallet from her purse.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a number of crashes from this week's snowstorm.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft arrest in Carlisle, stolen Christmas decorations in North Middleton, and hit-and-run investigations in Cumberland County.