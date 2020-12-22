 Skip to main content
Phyllis W. Lightner, 91, of Mt. Holly Springs, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at home with loving family by her side. She was born on January 20, 1929 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Walter F. Nickel, Sr. and Martha E. (Waldron) Nickel and the widow of Glen A. Lightner, Jr. who died in 2008. Phyllis was a homemaker and a former store owner and bus driver. She was a former member of Brethren in Christ Church, Carlisle. She is survived her children, Glen A. Lightner, III and Terri Lightner both of Mt. Holly Springs and Portia DeLancey of Carlisle, one sister Pauline St. Pierre of Melbourne, FL, four grandchildren, Glen A. Lightner, IV, Jason P. Delp, Clair DeLancey and Amy DeLancey, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. An inurnment service for Phyllis and her late husband will take place in the spring of 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.

