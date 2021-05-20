Philly (CP)
Location: Boiling Springs, PA Philly gives a whole new meaning to the “Philly Special”. Philly is a 7 year old... View on PetFinder
Here are the unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary for contested seats on Cumberland County ballots, with 118 of 118 precincts reporting and…
Wolf Brewing Co. is now officially open in the Market Square at the Legacy Park development.
Two K-9s alerted for explosive materials inside the courthouse about 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Margee Ensign announces resignation from Dickinson College; Judge John E. Jones to take over as interim president
Ensign said she is returning to Yola, Nigeria, this summer to become president of American University of Nigeria, a role she previously held before becoming president of Dickinson in 2017.
Lower Allen Township Police said a Mechanicsburg man will be charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person in a December 2019 overdose.
HS Track & Field: Cumberland Valley girls win Mid-Penn Championship team title; Carlisle girls tie for second as a team
Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole helped lead the Cumberland Valley girls to a Mid-Penn Championship title win Saturday, while the boys finished third as a team. Carlisle girls tied for second as a team.
Today's Sentinel police log includes items stolen from Carlisle and North Middleton, an assault arrest in Wormleysburg and the theft of golf carts in Perry County.
The U.S. Army War College is only the latest in a series of specialized schools with military ties at the Carlisle Barracks.
With 73% of precincts reporting, the two questions led with almost 54% of the vote. More than 2 million ballots were cast.