Philadelphia trash piles up as pandemic stymies its removal

People are cleaning out garages and attics, Williams said. That’s in addition to household trash that has increased as more people cook at home or bring home takeout from restaurants that have not yet fully opened. His department also has had to clean up after protests over racial injustice.

Fewer sanitation workers are available because of the coronavirus, which stymies efforts to get an upper hand on the increased trash. The number of employees varies each week because some crews must self-quarantine if a member tests positive, Williams said, making it difficult for the department to stay on schedule and for residents to know when their trash will be removed.

“If they say it’s going to be two days late, you can deal with that. But if you don’t know when it’s going to be picked up, you have to put it out so that it’s there when they come, and that’s the problem if it’s left out there for days and days and days,” said Jacqui Bowman, who lives in the University City neighborhood.

Her trash sat at the curb for nearly three weeks in the summer heat and humidity and got drenched by heavy rainstorms before she posted photos on social media and complained to a city council member. It was taken away 24 hours later.