PHILADELPHIA — Police say a woman was found slain in the bathtub of her north Philadelphia home, and a teenager recently placed in foster care in her home is to be questioned in the case.
Officers responding to the home in the Germantown neighborhood shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday reported finding Renee Gilyard covered in blood. Gilyard, 65, mother of a city police officer, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said she had two stab wounds to the neck and multiple defensive wounds.
Police said the contents of the victim's purse had been dumped on her bed, and her sport utility vehicle was missing. Hours later, the SUV crashed in west Philadelphia with four teens inside — including the 17-year-old foster son, who had been in the victim's care for only three days.
Officers said the youth would be questioned and the other teens probably would be questioned as well. They said the investigation may be connected to the search for two people who have been missing for more than a week, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old youth. Police said the 17-year-old is an acquaintance of the missing man.