Philadelphia man charged in shooting deaths of father, younger brother

PHILADELPHIA — A man has been charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting deaths of his father and younger brother in a north Philadelphia home, police said.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to the West Oak Lane neighborhood and found two men in a rear basement bedroom with gunshot wounds. Arnim Callender, 83, and Ancil Callender, 59, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anslem Callender, 62, was taken into custody. Police said the suspect told investigators that the victims were “possessed.” They were staying with him after a funeral they attended for another relative.

Capt. Lee Strollo told reporters that investigators “don’t know if there’s mental illness involved or if there was some type of argument.”

It’s unclear whether the defendant has an attorney; a message could not be left at a number listed for him.

