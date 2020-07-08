Philadelphia boy injured when explosive device blows up in hand

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

PHILADELPHIA — A boy holding an explosive device he had lit was seriously injured when it exploded in his hand on a Philadelphia street, authorities said.

The 12-year-old was with a friend when the accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The boy had been trying to hold on to the device as long as possible before letting go, authorities said.

City police who happened to be on patrol in the area heard the blast and soon found the injured boy, who was running toward his home. They then took him and his mother to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The boy suffered severe injuries to his left hand, authorities said, but they were not considered life-threatening. The child’s name has not been released, and it wasn’t clear if his friend had suffered any injuries.

Authorities were trying to determine what the device was and how the children obtained it.

