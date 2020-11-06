Pennsylvania picks GOP auditor; reelects Shapiro, US House incumbents

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters have returned at least 17 incumbent members to Congress, with one race undecided, and have elected the first Republican auditor general in more than two decades.

Democrat Josh Shapiro was also declared the winner of his race Friday for a second term as the state's attorney general.

“I ran as the people’s AG, on my record of taking on the big fights and standing up to the most powerful,” Shapiro said shortly after the Associated Press called his race. “And I’m grateful that the people of Pennsylvania have given me the opportunity to keep working for them and having their backs.”

Two more incumbent congressional Democrats sealed victories, U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in the Allentown area and Matt Cartwright in Scranton. The only uncalled congressional race remaining in the state is in the Pittsburgh area, where U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb faces Republican Sean Parnell.

Republican Timothy DeFoor will be the state’s next auditor general after outpacing Democrat Nina Ahmad, while vote counting continues to determine the result for state treasurer. Republicans will keep majority control of both chambers of the General Assembly.

Attorney general