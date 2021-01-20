 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penn State Men's Basketball: Myreon Jones lands 20 points, but Penn State falls to Illinois Tuesday night
Penn State Men's Basketball

Penn State Men's Basketball: Myreon Jones lands 20 points, but Penn State falls to Illinois Tuesday night

Penn State logo

Penn State men’s basketball had double-digit efforts from Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy, but the Nittany Lions could not overcome several scoring bursts from Illinois in a 79-65 loss Tuesday night.

Jones led Penn State with 20 points on 6-13 shooting. Lundy chipped in 13 points off the bench with two three-pointers.

Jones netted 11 of his team-high 20 points in the final 20 minutes, knocking down 3-5 from the field. John Harrar had a team-best nine rebounds for the Nittany Lions, while Abdou Tsimbila had four points and two steals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News