Penn State Men's Basketball: Myreon Jones lands 20 points, but Penn State falls to Illinois Tuesday night

Penn State men’s basketball had double-digit efforts from Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy, but the Nittany Lions could not overcome several scoring bursts from Illinois in a 79-65 loss Tuesday night.
Jones led Penn State with 20 points on 6-13 shooting. Lundy chipped in 13 points off the bench with two three-pointers.
Jones netted 11 of his team-high 20 points in the final 20 minutes, knocking down 3-5 from the field. John Harrar had a team-best nine rebounds for the Nittany Lions, while Abdou Tsimbila had four points and two steals.